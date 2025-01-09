Pierce County Council Continues Appointment Resolution for Council District 5 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – After former Pierce County Councilmember Marty Campbell vacated his position as the representative of Council District 5 to assume responsibility as the elected Assessor-Treasurer for Pierce County, it began a process to appoint a new Councilmember to represent Council District 5. This appointment process is currently underway at the Pierce County Council.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, which was the Council’s first Council meeting of the year, Councilmembers interviewed three candidates provided by a selection committee of the Pierce County Democrats. The candidates being considered are:

Kimber Starr

Bryan Yambe

Jeremy Williams

After interviewing the candidates and accepting public testimony, the Council continued the appointment process to Tuesday, Jan. 14, to provide Councilmembers an opportunity to reflect on the answers provided by the candidates and the public testimony shared by community members.

District 5 includes the communities of Browns Point and Dash Point, Fife Heights and the city of Fife, Midland, parts of Riverside, North Clover Creek/Collins, Parkland, parts of Spanaway, Summit-Waller, Port of Tacoma, Tacoma’s Eastside and Northeast Tacoma.

Additionally, the Council continued its election of officers, which includes a Chair, Vice Chair, and Executive Pro Tempore, to the Jan. 14 Council meeting. Pierce County Councilmember Dave Morell (District 1) will serve as the interim Chair until Council leadership is decided.