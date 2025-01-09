 MultiCare hospitals earn Primary Stroke Center certification – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

MultiCare hospitals earn Primary Stroke Center certification

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Allenmore Hospital and MultiCare Capital Medical Center have earned certification as Primary Stroke Centers (PSC) from DNV, a global certification, assurance and risk management provider.

“This certification lets our community know that we have the resources and commitment to provide our patients with the best possible stroke care,” said Eddie Bratko, president of MultiCare Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals.

The DNV PSC certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association. It affirms that medical centers address the full spectrum of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education, as well as clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

“Stroke care involves the combination of the right equipment, personnel and training to quickly assess and treat strokes,” said Will Callicoat, president of Capital Medical Center. “Achieving certification validates all the effort we have put into this program to ensure the health and safety of our patients.”

According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is a leading cause of death, killing nearly 130,000 people each year, and a leading cause of serious, long-term adult disability. Because stroke or “brain attack” effects blood flow to the brain, rapid and effective treatment can save lives and provide the best chance of limiting the extent of long-term damage.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.