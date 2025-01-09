MultiCare hospitals earn Primary Stroke Center certification – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — MultiCare Allenmore Hospital and MultiCare Capital Medical Center have earned certification as Primary Stroke Centers (PSC) from DNV, a global certification, assurance and risk management provider.

“This certification lets our community know that we have the resources and commitment to provide our patients with the best possible stroke care,” said Eddie Bratko, president of MultiCare Tacoma General and Allenmore hospitals.

The DNV PSC certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association. It affirms that medical centers address the full spectrum of stroke care — diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education, as well as clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.

“Stroke care involves the combination of the right equipment, personnel and training to quickly assess and treat strokes,” said Will Callicoat, president of Capital Medical Center. “Achieving certification validates all the effort we have put into this program to ensure the health and safety of our patients.”

According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is a leading cause of death, killing nearly 130,000 people each year, and a leading cause of serious, long-term adult disability. Because stroke or “brain attack” effects blood flow to the brain, rapid and effective treatment can save lives and provide the best chance of limiting the extent of long-term damage.