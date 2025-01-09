Canoes Paddling Along – Information About Our Pasts – The Suburban Times

Paddling a Canoe

I like finding information about canoes and old boats . . . the older the better. Ancient canoes tell us about the people who built them. Some were built by hollowing out trees and some people used wooden ribs with stretched hides to cover the sides of their boats. And often we learn more about the people who used them as well as built them. My wife Peg and I have subscribed to Archaeology magazine as well as the Smithsonian. Trips to the library add even more data and information about the past.

A number of canoes have been found in Italy in lakes. I love seeing locations of ancient boats that meant food and trade. New World finds often tell us about small pieces of history, but every piece of the puzzle is great to have. A good example is Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin.

“Maritime archaeologists have found nearly a dozen canoes at the bottom of Lake Mendota in Madison, Wisconsin. The vessels vary significantly in age, dating to between 2500 B.C.E. and 1250 C.E.” New World discoveries are rarer than those found in the old world.

The first canoe was found in the Madison Lake in 2021, followed by another uncovered in 2022. Approximately 1,200 to 4,500 years old, the canoes were a remarkable find and inspired archaeologists to keep searching.”

“Now, 11 have been found there”, the Wisconsin Historical Society said in a Thursday statement. The findings suggest that there was once a village at the site and that it was later lost to water.”

The oldest canoe dates back to around 4,500 years ago, making it the most ancient one to be uncovered in the Great Lakes region, the Historical Society said. This canoe, along with three others, dates back to the Late Archaic period. Two date back to the Middle Woodland period, while four go back to the Late Woodland period, the society said.

The most recent canoe dates back at least 800 years, making all of them ancient. These water vessels were mainly found along 800 feet of old shoreline, which is now completely submerged. The canoes suggest that an ancient village once existed in the area.

I love reading about people who have searched for and found pieces of the past. We learn about our own history as well as others that way. “It is an honor for our team to work alongside the Native Nations to document, research and share these incredible stories from history,” said Amy Rosebrough, a state archaeologist for the historical society, in a statement. ”I’ve seen small boats and canoes discovered that were fairly close to the surface of waters, while others were much deeper.”

I like history; it lets us know that we are probably near pieces of the past that connect us. In a simple search I came up with this piece of information that made me feel connected, even though my possible Indian blood comes from Oklahoma and not Puyallup.

“Ancient canoes were used by Salish tribes, including the Puyallup Indian tribe 14. Researchers have cataloged 79 dugout canoes, some dating as far back as 1,200 years.”