Park Lodge Elementary: Is there hope academically? It remains to be seen. – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

Lakewood CARES is providing an academic-based response to schools highlighted in the Clover Park School District (CPSD) “#SuperSchoolShoutOut“articles in The Suburban Times. This is data you will not find elsewhere in CPSD community relations pieces, School Board meeting agendas or monthly “Inside Schools”. This week’s CPSD “beaming with pride” article covers Park Lodge Elementary which was featured in a Suburban Times article on 21 December 2024:

This CPSD article is devoid of any actual academic related information. Can you tell by reading it how things are academically at Park Lodge? No, I didn’t think so. While I commend reading interventionist Cassandra Bieker and fifth grader Erick Alcantara for their efforts, particularly in reading, this CPSD community relations article is anecdotal at best and deceptive at worst. Don’t be fooled by what you see in these CPSD articles; be wary of what you don’t see. CPSD puts out these articles in an effort to control parents and tax payers who would revolt if they knew the truth. Everything is not wonderful academically district wide and certainly not at Park Lodge but perhaps there is some hope.

Park Lodge’s statewide academic ranking is 7.9 percentile; 92.1 % of Washington’s elementary schools outperform Park Lodge academically. Park Lodge is ranked in 14th place academically out of 16 CPSD elementary schools. Only Tyee Park Elementary (#16 at 5.1 percentile) and Lakeview Hope Academy (#15 at 6.2 percentile) are ranked lower than Park Lodge. Compare Park Lodge’s academic ranking of 7.9 percentile with the average ranking for all CPSD elementary schools at 32.9 percentile. This has been a long-term trend back to 2016 with virtually no academic improvement. This Schooldigger.com graph displays Park Lodge academic rankings since 2016 to present:

Park Lodge Elementary School Academic Ranking

The Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) data shown below on the next two slides of its “Report Card” website go into further detail about Park Lodge academics and related factors:

Park Lodge Elementary School academic performance, student population

NOTE: “Students on Track for College-level Learning Without Needing Remedial Classes Spring 2024” is the equivalent of previous “Students Meeting State Standards”. This is a confusing, unnecessary name change.

In 2024 the average percentage of Park Lodge students meeting State standards in ELA (29%), math (21.6%) and science (33.3%) is 28%: 72% of Park Lodge students don’t meet these State standards. In 2017/18 the percentage of Park Lodge students meeting State standards in ELA was (38.6%), math (34%) and science (26.6%) for an average of 33%. That gives you some idea of the low academic start point and steady decline of Park Lodge’s academic performance over the last seven years. What students fail to learn in elementary school follows them into middle school, high school, after graduation and into adult life.

Park Lodge Elementary School attendance, spending, teachers

Park Lodge’s regular attendance is only 63.8%, below the CPSD average attendance of 65.7%. This appears to be a common theme across the District: low attendance equals low academic performance. You can’t learn if you don’t attend class.

Class size is about 1 teacher to 10 students (1:10) which is significantly lower than the CPSD average ratio of 1:15. It was not that long ago when teacher-student ratios were between 1:20 -1:30. Despite this ratio reduction we are seeing lower academic achievement. Academically superior JBLM elementary schools have higher teacher-student ratios yet significantly outperform the rest of CPSD elementary schools. Thus teacher-student ratios may not necessarily be an indicator of academic success.

In 2019/20 the Park Lodge expenditure per student was $16,013. By 2022/23 (latest figures) it had ballooned to $22,341. That’s an annual increase of about 8.7%. Yet despite that increase in spending there is little to show for it in academic proficiency. This is a phenomenon seen across the CPSD: higher spending, lower academic achievement. Yet Superintendent Banner (Washington Association of School Administrators “Superintendent of the Year”) tried to make the case that more spending was necessary in a letter (26 December 2024) supporting a Seattle Times editorial (13 December 2024).

“Washington’s K-12 public schools face a financial emergency that could undermine the education of over 1 million students…A delay will jeopardize the future of our students and weaken the foundation of our school communities. Over the past year, school districts across Washington have been forced to grapple with unprecedented budget shortfalls. Essential programs have been cut, dedicated educators and staff have been laid off and basic resources have been stretched to the breaking point.”

It’s hard to plead “poverty” when in 2023 CPSD reported 356 employees making more than $100,000 per year; the average salary was $73,142 (excluding benefits) in a City where the per capita income is $40,711. The highest reported pay and benefits for CPSD was $340,796 for Superintendent Ron Banner. One has to wonder if there ever will be enough funding according to educators when it is clear that academic performance is not contingent on more money (more than a college education), people (low teacher/student ratios) or “stuff” (new buildings, technology, programs) but rather on how the education industry operates systemically.

To rephrase Parkinson’s Law: “Spending expands so as to fill the funds available for its completion”. Perhaps the Washington Education Association (WEA) and Clover Park Education Association (CPEA) teacher unions, with CPSD School Board approval, have had a role in elevating costs, as Washington is now the 4th highest state for teacher salaries ($86,804) behind California, New York and Massachusetts. Washington is also #1 nationwide for school administration salaries ($148,750). Combine high teacher and administrator salaries, low teacher/student ratios and high expenditure per student and you have a recipe for costs spiraling upwards at the same time academic achievement is spiraling downwards.

The Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) data shown below on their “Report Card” website goes into further detail about Park Lodge Student Growth Percentile (SGP):

Park Lodge Elementary School “Student Growth Percentile” (SGP)

Park Lodge’s Student Growth Percentile (SGP) is an apparent bright spot which seems to indicate that academic improvement is imminent. SGP is based upon a school’s relative academic growth compared to peer-group schools statewide. However, SGP has its limitations. Although it is the metric preferred by teachers and CPSD administration SGP doesn’t tell you anything about academic proficiency, start or end points with which most parents and tax payers are interested. It remains to be seen whether this increase in Park Lodge’s SGP portends an actual increase in their academic proficiency. This bias towards SGP versus academic proficiency was stated as an “accomplishment” in the CPSD’s Washington State School Directors Association (WSSDA) “School Board of Distinction” 2024 award submission:

“Shifted toward monitoring and measuring student growth percentile (SGP) instead of focusing only on proficiency, with a target of SGP of 55 percentile or greater for all students.”

One has to question whether the emphasis on “growth” over “proficiency” leads to a diminution of proficiency despite glowing SGP numbers. An average 50% score in SGP is required just to stay even with peer groups academically. The Park Lodge 2024 SGP is 57% in ELA and 51% in math, but disparities exist especially in math although Black students did especially well in math. Park Lodge has a lot of academic ground to make up, and I suspect its SGP will have to be significantly higher to accomplish that feat in the near future.

CPSD’s lack of transparency on academic performance in these CPSD community relations puff pieces has systemic impacts, especially on parents. They have been lulled into apathy with respect to the school’s and District’s academic performance. Why fret? Everything is fine; only it isn’t! Then when parents don’t get involved the District blames them for lack of involvement: a self-fulfilling prophecy!

If you have a student who attends Park Lodge, or any other CPSD school, and want a change in academic performance, then you’re going to have to get involved! You deserve more in return for your hard-earned tax dollars. It’s the future of your children! Find out how your school is performing academically and what it is going to take to improve that performance.

School Board members are your elected representatives, not just rubber stamps for hired CPSD employees. Contact them and hold them accountable. Wondering who your CPSD Board representative is? Try contacting the Board’s President, Alyssa Anderson Pearson, via email form at:

I’m sure she’ll welcome the opportunity to answer all your questions.