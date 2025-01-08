Nighttime SB I-5 travelers encouraged to add more time Friday, Jan. 10 – The Suburban Times

What to expect:

Lane reductions begin at 9:30 p.m. approaching Steilacoom-DuPont Road (Exit 119).

A rolling slowdown begins at 11 p.m. for additional lane reductions approaching Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

All lanes reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Crews will also close I-5 ramps to and from Steilacoom-DuPont Road/Clark Road beginning at 8 p.m. A signed detour will direct travelers to the next nearest ramp. Ramps will reopen by 6:30 a.m. the following day.

This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

The nighttime closures allow crews to expand the work zone for a new overpass by shifting travel lanes. On Saturday morning, Jan. 11, travelers will notice southbound lanes shifted into the median between Pendleton Avenue and Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

The work is related to a project to expand HOV lanes on I-5 and improve traffic flow between JBLM and DuPont.

Travelers can get the latest information on this project by signing up for email updates.