 Nighttime SB I-5 travelers encouraged to add more time Friday, Jan. 10 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Nighttime SB I-5 travelers encouraged to add more time Friday, Jan. 10

· · Leave a Comment ·

What to expect: 

  • Lane reductions begin at 9:30 p.m. approaching Steilacoom-DuPont Road (Exit 119).
  • A rolling slowdown begins at 11 p.m. for additional lane reductions approaching Steilacoom-DuPont Road.
  • All lanes reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

Crews will also close I-5 ramps to and from Steilacoom-DuPont Road/Clark Road beginning at 8 p.m. A signed detour will direct travelers to the next nearest ramp. Ramps will reopen by 6:30 a.m. the following day.

This work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

The nighttime closures allow crews to expand the work zone for a new overpass by shifting travel lanes. On Saturday morning, Jan. 11, travelers will notice southbound lanes shifted into the median between Pendleton Avenue and Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

The work is related to a project to expand HOV lanes on I-5 and improve traffic flow between JBLM and DuPont.

Travelers can get the latest information on this project by signing up for email updates.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.