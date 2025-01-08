CQC Scholarship – Extended to Jan. 16 – The Suburban Times

The CQC Scholarship Application Deadline Has Been Extended to Jan. 16.

Attention University Place high school seniors—and parents of seniors—this is your chance to make 2025 a year to remember! The deadline to apply for the Association of Washington Cities Center for Quality Communities (CQC) scholarships has been extended to Jan. 16, 2025, at 4 p.m.

The City of University Place is looking for one outstanding senior to nominate for this incredible opportunity. If you’re planning to attend an accredited college or trade school at least half-time in the 2025-26 academic year, this $3,000 scholarship could help make your dreams a reality.

What we’re looking for:

Applicants who shine as leaders—whether it’s through their city government, community, or school. If this sounds like you (or your student!), don’t miss this chance to earn recognition and support for all that hard work.

How to Apply:

Submit your completed application packet to Lisa Petorak, director of Administrative Services for the City of U.P. (3609 Market Place W., University Place, WA 98466-4488). But hurry—time flies, and the new Jan. 16 deadline will be here before you know it!

Find the scholarship application on the AWC Quality Community Scholarships webpage.

Winners will be announced in the spring, and this could be your moment to shine. Don’t let this incredible opportunity pass you by!