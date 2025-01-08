Community event kicks off 100-Day Challenge, prioritizing youth homelessness solutions in 2025 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County is set to make a significant impact in addressing youth and young adult (YYA) homelessness in 2025. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) selected Pierce County Human Services (PCHS) to participate in its 100-Day Challenge, a national initiative inspiring bold and creative community action to end YYA homelessness.

‌Last year, PCHS and the Youth Action Board (YAB) were awarded $3.5 million to create a Coordinated Community Plan through HUD’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program (YHDP). PCHS is the first to participate in both the 100-Day Challenge and YHDP at the same time, bringing heightened community momentum and opportunities for collaboration.

The initiative kicks off with an in-person event on Feb. 5, from 1-3 p.m. at William Philip Hall, University of Washington – Tacoma, located at 1918 Commerce Street. Community members, advocates and youth homeless service providers are encouraged to attend. Volunteers are needed to join work groups to ensure broad participation to help end YYA homelessness.

“I am most excited about the impact this will make for youth in our community experiencing housing instability or homelessness,” said Devon Isakson, social service supervisor for PCHS. “We now have all the tools we need to reach functional zero for youth homelessness, and I look forward to fostering collaboration among providers, youth, and community members across Pierce County.”

The 2024 Homeless Point-in-Time Count found roughly 500 YYA experiencing homelessness in Pierce County, with more than half under the age of 18. The Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness identified YYA as a population with unique needs because of the severe and wide-ranging impacts homelessness has on them. YYA experiencing homelessness are more likely to have significant mental health issues, an increased risk of substance abuse and be more vulnerable to exploitation and abuse.

Visit PierceCountyWA.gov/YouthHomelessness for more information and to register for the February event.