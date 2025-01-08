Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway Names New Executive Director – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Joseph Gomez.

Members of the Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway team include, from left, Queena Tupou, new executive director; Joseph Gomez, marketing and engagement lead; Tono Sablan, past executive director and new steering committee member; Taryn West, organization and well-being lead; and Tammy Jones, project manager and office coordinator. Photo courtesy Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway.

Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway — a community well-being initiative designed to help community members live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life — is thrilled to announced Queena Tupou as its new executive director.

Tupou replaces Tono Sablan, who now serves as a steering committee member with Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway. Tupou’s appointment was effective Jan. 1.

“As someone who grew up in this community, I am deeply honored to lead the Blue Zones Project in Parkland and Spanaway,” Tupou said in a news release. “This initiative represents a powerful opportunity to address the disparities that impact health and wellness in our community. By collaborating with local leaders, businesses, and residents, we can create sustainable changes that ensure everyone — regardless of background — has the opportunity to live better, longer lives.”

Tupou has been with Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway since last April as deputy director and has influenced much of the project’s work since then. In her new role, Tupou will oversee the project’s day-to-day management and decision making.

Sablan said Tupou has been an exceptional leader.

“But perhaps most importantly, she keeps our community at the center of the work,” Sablan said. “It has been an incredible blessing to lead this work over the last two years. And now as I take a step back and with Queena at the helm, I have no doubt that she and her team will continue to thrive and make great strides in health and wellbeing for Parkland and Spanaway.”

Prior to coming to the Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway, Tupou served in multiple leadership roles throughout Pierce County focusing on marketing and health equity. She has spearheaded initiatives that include the FaithHealth in Action Program, launching health ministry programs in more than 30 churches serving primarily African American, Hispanic, and Pacific Islander communities.

ABOUT BLUE ZONES PROJECT

Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway is a community well-being initiative sponsored by MultiCare Health Services, Pierce County, and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health in partnership with Blue Zones LLC, that is designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

To learn more about Blue Zones Project Parkland-Spanaway, visit parklandspanaway.bluezonesproject.com. To follow upcoming events and happenings, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @bzpparklandspanaway.