10 Benefits of Helping Others – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…
Barry White discovered the 10 benefits of helping others and to share with others. The list is several years old and it didn’t help, but it’s a step in the right direction. Barry thinks we should share and work together to make a better world. Please, read and share on your own. If we make the world just a little bit better we have done something worthwhile haven’t we?
10 benefits of helping others
- Helping others feels good
- It creates a sense of belonging
- It gives you a sense of purpose
- Giving helps keep things in perspective
- It’s contagious
- Helping others can help you live longer
- It will give you a sense of renewal
- You’ll boost your self-esteem
- You’ll create stronger friendships
- You become a glass half-full type person
