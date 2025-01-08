 10 Benefits of Helping Others – The Suburban Times

10 Benefits of Helping Others

A Short Story…

Barry White. Art by Dr Johnny Wow

Barry White discovered the 10 benefits of helping others and to share with others. The list is several years old and it didn’t help, but it’s a step in the right direction. Barry thinks we should share and work together to make a better world. Please, read and share on your own. If we make the world just a little bit better we have done something worthwhile haven’t we?

10 benefits of helping others

  1. Helping others feels good
  2. It creates a sense of belonging
  3. It gives you a sense of purpose
  4. Giving helps keep things in perspective
  5. It’s contagious
  6. Helping others can help you live longer
  7. It will give you a sense of renewal
  8. You’ll boost your self-esteem
  9. You’ll create stronger friendships
  10. You become a glass half-full type person

Reader Interactions

