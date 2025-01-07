Notice: 25th District Legislative Breakfast – The Suburban Times

Notice is hereby given that a quorum of the City Council will be in attendance on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, for a 25th Legislative Breakfast, beginning at 7:45 a.m. and ending at 9 a.m. This meeting will include discussion on the upcoming State of Washington legislative session and provide an opportunity for the city council to meet and speak with the city’s legislative delegation.

The meeting will be conducted at Puyallup City Hall, 5th Floor in the Council Chambers, 333 S. Meridian, Puyallup, Washington.

For additional information please contact the City Clerk by phone at 253-841-4321 or email at info@puyallupwa.gov.