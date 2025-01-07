BMW Northwest Named Corporate Champion for H-Barn Restoration Project – The Suburban Times

Lakewood – Partners for Parks is excited to announce that BMW Northwest has committed to being the Corporate Champion for the historic H-Barn renovation project. As a Corporate Champion, BMW Northwest has generously donated over $50,000 to the project and will play a key role in rallying support from the business community to ensure the project’s success.

“At BMW Northwest, we are proud to invest in preserving the history and vitality of our community. The H-Barn is more than a structure; it’s a symbol of Lakewood’s heritage and resilience. Supporting its restoration allows us to give back to the place that has supported our family business for over 50 years.’ said owner Manfred Scharmach. “BMW Northwest is excited to engage the business community in ensuring the H-Barn stands as a lasting legacy for future generations.”

BMW Northwest, a family-owned business run by the Scharmach family for more than 50 years, has long been a cornerstone of the Lakewood community, and our region. Partners for Parks is deeply grateful for their unwavering support and enthusiasm for the H-Barn renovation, which will be a vital addition to the community.

“BMW Northwest’s contribution and leadership in building community support are instrumental to the success of this project,” said Sally Saunders, President of Partners for Parks. “We are thrilled to have their support as we work to restore this historic landmark, and we look forward to working with them to engage local businesses and residents in this important effort.”

The H-Barn renovation project, which aims to preserve and revitalize this historic structure, will be a landmark achievement for the City of Lakewood and its residents. Partners for Parks encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations to get involved and support this exciting community initiative. Partners for Parks has raised nearly $2.4 million in gifts and pledges toward it’s $3.5 million goal.

To learn more about the H-Barn restoration project, join the PFP board, attend a future awareness event or to volunteer in support of this historic campaign, please visit https://partnersforparks.net/.

About Partners for Parks

Partners for Parks is a collaboration of Lakewood service organizations, community groups, educational institutions, military and businesses that have come together for the purpose of assisting in the improvement of Lakewood area parks.