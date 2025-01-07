Art grant opportunity for Pierce County nonprofits closes Jan. 21 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County is currently accepting applications for the 2025 Art Grant program. This grant initiative aims to expand access to the arts, foster educational opportunities, support underserved communities, and celebrate the rich cultural diversity within Pierce County.

Nonprofit organizations based in Pierce County are encouraged to apply if they offer arts education, programming, or experiences tailored to lower-income youth or underserved populations living outside Tacoma city limits. Eligible projects must take place between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2025.

Grant awards range from $500 to $5,000. Applications must be submitted online by 2 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2025.

For more information and to apply, visit the Art Grant program website.

Since 1986, the Pierce County Arts Commission has proudly supported local arts through its Art Grant program. In 2023, the County awarded nearly $27,000 in grants, funding seven projects, serving over 9,100 youth, and providing 17,000 hours of enriching art experiences.