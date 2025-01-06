Rep. Leavitt to Hold Jan. 9 Community Conversation – The Suburban Times

Please join Rep. Mari Leavitt for a Community Conversation from 5:30-7:00 PM on Thurs., Jan. 9 at Lakewood City Hall. Constituents can make their voices heard as well as hear a preview of the 2025 legislative session. Rep. Leavitt is also pleased to welcome Mayor Jason Whalen and Police Chief Patrick Smith as part of this event. Residents will have a great opportunity to hear updates on issues of concern to the City of Lakewood and local law enforcement.

WHO: Rep. Mari Leavitt

WHAT: Community Conversation

WHEN: 6:00-7:30 PM on Thursday, Jan. 9

WHERE: 6000 Main St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MXQY939