Desmond and Willie Working Together – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Mr. Desmond Willie Images by Dr. Johnny Wow

Both leaders had good points to make, but it was really hard to choose who was actually on top of the best ideas. They never competed face to face. They both were the person in charge or their particular area. Desmond was just known as Mr. Desmond, while Willie was usually referred to as Willie Nelson (the country-western signer) . . . as kind of a joke, but with a good thought behind it.

Mr. Desmond liked being called Mister. He was kind of like the spurs in a rodeo. Each time the spurs were dug in even just a little bit, the outcome was closer to the finish line of whatever ideas they were working on. Each spur produced some new suggestions to be reviewed and ultimately resulted in some excellent possibilities. This usually meant some over-time work, which cost the company more money.

Willie was more of a down-home type of personality. He liked to be friends with people and encouraged his followers to push themselves both mentally and physically. Although good wages were always involved, quite often the pat on the back was almost as good and a bonus.

Sometimes things change for different reasons. Business slowed for both departments, worrying to Willie and Mr. Desmond, and the workers. Willie and Mr. Desmond stayed late one afternoon and then went to a nearby bar. After an hour of discussion, they zeroed in on an idea. It was an old money and fun maker. It would cost the company for the donkeys and field, but it could benefit their workers and their morale.

The next day Willie and Mr. Desmond approached the vice president with the idea of a Donkey Baseball competition. The rules were simple: the soft ball was thrown and a batter did or didn’t get it onto the field. With a hit, the batter would hop on the donkey and try to cross first base (and more) while the other players tried to get the ball and ride their donkey to the base to force the original player out. The vice president just said, “Don’t be stupid.” The president, however, laughed and said he had played that game in college decades ago.

An older school ground was used for the baseball competition. People brought their own picknick supplies and chairs. Everyone cheered for each player on both sides. The game went well, the players kidded each other and enjoyed themselves, while the news reporters from Portland to Vancouver B.C. recorded the donkeys and the players. No one was hurt, while local and national Donkey replays kick started the morale of Willie, Mr. Desmond and the entire company. Both groups enjoyed themselves and no one was called a jackass. Business soared.