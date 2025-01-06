16th Annual Cops vs. Teachers Charity Basketball Game and Silent Auction – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Baron Coleman, Event Coordinator.

We are excited to announce the 16th Annual Cops vs. Teachers Charity Basketball Game and Silent Auction, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Clover Park, on Friday, April 18, 2024 (doors open at 5:30 pm) at Lakes High School. This annual event, held every April, brings together local law enforcement officers, teachers, administrators, and over 100 students and staff volunteers from Lakes High School. The evening is dedicated to honoring the memory of Sergeant Mark Joseph Renninger, Police Officer Tina Gail DeLong-Griswold, Police Officer Gregory James Richards, and Police Officer Ronald Wilbur Owens II, who were killed in the line of duty on November 29, 2009.

Our goal is to raise awareness, strengthen community relationships, and enjoy an exciting game of basketball, all while supporting meaningful causes.

Event Mission

At the heart of this event is our commitment to making a positive impact on our community. While the basketball game provides an entertaining centerpiece, the primary focus is to honor law enforcement and raise funds for families in crisis, nonprofit charities within our community, children facing life-threatening illnesses, and to support the families of law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty.

Our motto, “See the Need…Meet the Need,” reflects our unwavering dedication to addressing challenges and helping those in need.

Call for Applications and Recommendations

As we prepare for this year’s event, we are now accepting applications and recommendations for potential recipients of the funds raised. We encourage you to submit an application or recommend a nonprofit organization or individual who could benefit from this support.

To nominate a recipient, click here or scan the QR code and complete the Recipient Application form provided. Your recommendation will help us identify deserving individuals or organizations aligned with our mission.

Submission Details

Applications must be submitted by January 30, 2025.

Please share this form on your social media platforms to help us connect with those who could benefit most from this event.

Thank you for your time and consideration. We look forward to your participation in this meaningful event and the opportunity to work together in support of those in need.

For additional information, please contact CopsvsTeacher@gmail.com.