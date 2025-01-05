Hearing Set for Electric Line Worker Program Site – The Suburban Times

When: Friday, January 17, 2025

Time : 10:30 AM

Place : Virtual meeting via Zoom

The City of Lakewood Planning and Public Works Department will be holding a public hearing for permit number 12709 – Land Use Permit Modification for Clover Park Technical College. The proposed project consists of the construction of an outside lab space for a new Electric Line Worker program on an existing portion of the Clover Park Technical College (CPTC) campus that is currently undeveloped. The applicant is proposing to place several practice utility poles at varying heights of 25, 45, and 55 feet tall on the site. The purpose of the proposal is to enable students to learn safety, rigging, pole climbing, and aerial procedures related to power transmission operations.

The proposal is located at 5214 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Unit 32 (APN #0220354092) located within the Public / Institutional (PI) zoning district. CPTC previously occupied two buildings on the site which were removed from the site sometime around 2015. The site has remained undeveloped. Per Lakewood Municipal Code, this proposal constitutes an amendment to an existing public facilities permit and requires a land use permit modification, processed as a Type III procedure.

All persons wishing to submit written comments on this project prior to the public hearing may do so by 5 PM on January 16, 2025. Written comments may also be submitted at the hearing and interested parties may testify at the public hearing.

The project files are available upon request. A copy of the staff report will be available for review through the Planning and Public Works Department five (5) calendar days prior to the public hearing.

To participate in Public Comment and/or Public Testimony:

Public Comments and Public Testimony on Public Hearings will be accepted by mail, email or by live virtual comment. Send comments by mail or email to MillieAnne VanDevender, Consultant Planner, at 6000 Main Street SW Lakewood, WA 98499 or mvandevender@AHBL.com. Comments received up to one hour before the meeting will be provided to the Hearing Examiner electronically.

You may attend the public hearing virtually by utilizing the following zoom link and associated information such as dial-in information by phone, meeting ID and passcode. Outside of Public Testimony, all attendees on ZOOM will continue to have the ability to virtually raise your hand for the duration of the meeting. You will not be acknowledged, and your microphone will remain muted except for when you are called upon.

If you would like to provide live Public Comments or Public Testimony during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting as an attendee either by calling by telephone or joining online.

By telephone: Dial +1(253) 215- 8782 and enter participant ID: 870 5576 9356 and Passcode: 708518 or by visiting: https://cityoflakewood-us.zoom.us/j/87055769356?pwd=usp2A0YTYIC2eMBceno8LlNF2r6DEm.1