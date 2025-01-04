Social Security’s FAQ Page Can Answer Your Important Questions – The Suburban Times

There are many online resources about Social Security, but it is important that you visit our official website – SSA.gov – for the most accurate and up-to-date answers. You can find lots of information about our programs and services on our Frequently Asked Questions page at faq.ssa.gov. We feature the most asked questions at the top of the page to include:

How can I get help from Social Security?

How much will the COLA amount be for 2025 and when will I receive it?

What should I do if I receive a call from someone claiming to be a Social Security employee?

How do I schedule, reschedule, or cancel an appointment?

What happens if I work and get Social Security retirement benefits?

You can also browse by topic, including:

Disability.

Supplemental Security Income.

Retirement.

Medicare.

Many of our FAQs are available in Spanish, as well, at www.ssa.gov/espanol.

Visit our publications library at www.ssa.gov/pubs for more detailed information on many important topics. Most publications are available in text, audio, downloadable formats, and in other languages.

