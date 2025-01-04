City of Tacoma Resumes Glass Recycling at Drop-Off Locations – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Environmental Services Department has resumed glass recycling at drop-off locations, effective immediately. Following a thorough environmental and economic analysis, the City has partnered with Glass to Glass in Portland, Oregon, to ensure Tacoma’s glass is recycled into new products.

In September 2024, the City temporarily suspended glass recycling due to unexpected changes in the international glass market, which caused Tacoma’s previous glass processor to stop accepting glass for recycling. During this pause, glass collected at drop-off sites was sent to the landfill as the City worked to identify a sustainable and long-term solution.

“Thank you to all of the staff who worked quickly and efficiently to address this challenge,” said Lewis Griffith, Solid Waste Division Manager. “We’re pleased to provide our customers with a reliable glass recycling option again and hope the community feels confident in participating in Tacoma’s glass recycling program.”

Residents are encouraged to recycle glass at any of the five designated glass drop-off locations throughout Tacoma or at the Recycle Center located at the Tacoma Recovery and Transfer Center at 3510 South Mullen Street. For location details and hours of operation, visit tacomarecycles.org/glass.