The Rev. Leslie D. Braxton to Speak at 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA – The University of Puget Sound is pleased to invite the South Sound community to its 39th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, featuring a keynote lecture by the Rev. Leslie D. Braxton ’83 on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025.

A renowned pastor, theologian, and social justice advocate, Rev. Braxton will deliver a thought-provoking address on the theme “Martin Luther King Jr.: A Model of Moral Leadership in an Immoral Empire.”

“The University of Puget Sound is honored to welcome back Rev. Braxton, a distinguished alumnus and powerful voice for justice,” said President Isiaah Crawford. “ As we reflect on Dr. King’s legacy, Rev. Braxton’s insights will be instrumental in guiding us forward in the pursuit of a more just and equitable world.”

Raised in Tacoma’s Hilltop District, Rev. Braxton is a passionate advocate for racial, gender, economic, and environmental justice. As a preacher, professor, and community leader, he has dedicated his life to challenging systems of inequality while uplifting individuals and communities. He is also the visionary behind Songs of Black Folk, an annual Juneteenth musical production celebrating the evolution of African American music and culture.

Braxton received a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Puget Sound in 1983. He received a Master of Divinity degree from Colgate Rochester Divinity School in 1987 and a Doctor of Ministry degree in the study of Afri-Centric Bible Hermeneutics from the United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, in 1996.

The celebration will take place at 7 p.m., Jan. 23, 2025, in Kilworth Memorial Chapel. Admission is free, but registration is required. To register, please visit pugetsound.edu/mlkjrcelebration.

This event is hosted by the Office of Institutional Equity & Diversity in collaboration with the Swope Endowed Lectures, made possible by an endowment established in honor of Puget Sound alumna Jane Hammer Swope, Class of 1942.

