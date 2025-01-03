 Steilacoom Town Administrator January 3 Report to Council – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Administrator January 3 Report to Council

· · Leave a Comment ·

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s January 3 report to the Town Council by clicking here. Following is a summary created by ChatGPT.

Administrative Updates

Upcoming Meetings:

  • Town Council: January 7, 2025, at 6 PM (Hybrid) at Town Hall. Zoom link available.
  • Planning Commission: January 13, 2025, at 6 PM at Town Hall.
  • Preservation and Review Board: January 22, 2025, at 6 PM at Town Hall.
  • Parks and Environment Advisory Committee: January 27, 2025, at 6 PM at Town Hall.
  • Public Safety Advisory Committee: January 15, 2025, at 6 PM at the Public Safety Facility.

Community News

  • 2025 Summer Concerts: Budget challenges have shifted funding to sponsorship and fundraising. Informational meeting: January 5, 2025, from 3-5 PM at Town Hall.
  • The Cove at Chambers Bay: Revised application under review. Public process to follow.
  • Dock Lift Station Project: Public comments accepted until January 20, 2025.

Community Services

  • Preschool Enrollment: Openings in Junior and Little Explorers. Register via CivicRec.
  • Volunteers Needed: Meal-site help for senior nutrition at the Community Center on Tuesdays.
  • Senior Activities:
    • Mah Jongg: Tuesdays, 1–3 PM at the Community Center.
    • Bridge: Thursdays, 1 PM at the Community Center.
    • Bingo: Fridays after Lunch Bunch at the Community Center.
    • Ice Cream Social: Last Wednesday of each month at the Community Center.

Public Safety

  • Weekly Incidents: 113 incidents, including medical aid, suspicious activity, and traffic stops.
  • Levy Proposal Survey: Share your thoughts on adding a Public Safety Officer via the survey link provided.

Public Works

  • Tribal Cultural Center and Museum: Completion expected February 28, 2025.
  • Martin Street Reconstruction: Contractor mobilization anticipated mid-to-late January.
  • Hazardous Trees: Removal of select hazardous trees in progress.

Events

  • Blood Drive: January 21, 2025, at the Community Center, 9 AM–3 PM.
  • Kiwanis Winter Winefest: February 1, 2025, at McGavick Conference Center. Proceeds support local community initiatives.

Assistance and Outreach

  • Food Pantry and Compassion Closet: Weekly distributions on Saturdays, 9:30–11:30 AM, at Steilacoom Community Church. All are welcome.

For more details, visit the Town of Steilacoom’s official website or contact the Town Administrator’s Office.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.