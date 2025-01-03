Steilacoom Town Administrator January 3 Report to Council – The Suburban Times

Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s January 3 report to the Town Council by clicking here. Following is a summary created by ChatGPT.
Administrative Updates
Upcoming Meetings:
- Town Council: January 7, 2025, at 6 PM (Hybrid) at Town Hall. Zoom link available.
- Planning Commission: January 13, 2025, at 6 PM at Town Hall.
- Preservation and Review Board: January 22, 2025, at 6 PM at Town Hall.
- Parks and Environment Advisory Committee: January 27, 2025, at 6 PM at Town Hall.
- Public Safety Advisory Committee: January 15, 2025, at 6 PM at the Public Safety Facility.
Community News
- 2025 Summer Concerts: Budget challenges have shifted funding to sponsorship and fundraising. Informational meeting: January 5, 2025, from 3-5 PM at Town Hall.
- The Cove at Chambers Bay: Revised application under review. Public process to follow.
- Dock Lift Station Project: Public comments accepted until January 20, 2025.
Community Services
- Preschool Enrollment: Openings in Junior and Little Explorers. Register via CivicRec.
- Volunteers Needed: Meal-site help for senior nutrition at the Community Center on Tuesdays.
- Senior Activities:
- Mah Jongg: Tuesdays, 1–3 PM at the Community Center.
- Bridge: Thursdays, 1 PM at the Community Center.
- Bingo: Fridays after Lunch Bunch at the Community Center.
- Ice Cream Social: Last Wednesday of each month at the Community Center.
Public Safety
- Weekly Incidents: 113 incidents, including medical aid, suspicious activity, and traffic stops.
- Levy Proposal Survey: Share your thoughts on adding a Public Safety Officer via the survey link provided.
Public Works
- Tribal Cultural Center and Museum: Completion expected February 28, 2025.
- Martin Street Reconstruction: Contractor mobilization anticipated mid-to-late January.
- Hazardous Trees: Removal of select hazardous trees in progress.
Events
- Blood Drive: January 21, 2025, at the Community Center, 9 AM–3 PM.
- Kiwanis Winter Winefest: February 1, 2025, at McGavick Conference Center. Proceeds support local community initiatives.
Assistance and Outreach
- Food Pantry and Compassion Closet: Weekly distributions on Saturdays, 9:30–11:30 AM, at Steilacoom Community Church. All are welcome.
For more details, visit the Town of Steilacoom’s official website or contact the Town Administrator’s Office.
Leave a Reply