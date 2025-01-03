Portion of Point Defiance Marina sidewalk to temporarily close for seawall repair – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WA – Metro Parks Tacoma restricted access to a section of waterfront sidewalk at Point Defiance Marina for public safety earlier this year while assessing damage caused by seawater erosion near the entrance to Anthony’s Restaurant.

Engineers discovered a portion of the timber bulkhead – a seawall that separates the shoreline from pedestrian pathways – has partially failed. Waves crashing below the wall at high tide have undermined the soil and gravel, destabilizing the sidewalk.

Key Peninsula Construction will begin repairs to the bulkhead and sidewalk that are anticipated to take a few months to complete.

Anthony’s Restaurant will remain open during construction.

On-site signage will guide patrons to a temporary alternative restaurant entrance accessible via the Boathouse area. A drop-off area will also be available for customers near the new temporary restaurant entrance.

The partial bulkhead failure was first noticed in April. Engineers familiar with the marina conducted an on-site review and developed a plan to repair the bulkhead to prevent future damage and restore the affected portion of the sidewalk.

An emergency declaration enabled the use of funds to conduct the assessment and obtain necessary permits for the repair work. The sidewalk area was cordoned off with traffic cones and signage to prevent vehicular traffic and restrict pedestrian access in the affected area. For public safety, a full closure of this area will be necessary throughout the repair process.