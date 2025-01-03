Nothing Goes Together Like Red and Blue – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Bella Jeanie Art by Dr Johnny Wow

We’re not talking about flags or uniforms, we’re talking about “looks.” Looks can bring actions to a standstill. It always depends upon the wearer, the garments, and the attitude they share.

Jeanie had the style that attracted and took a hold of both men and women. She had the walk, the movements, and the style of anything she wore, but mostly she had the Look. The look was not something she had to practice. She had had the look since she was eight or nine. Strangers became head turners in an instant. I think the “topper” was the smile. How do I know? I fell in love with Jeanie when I was about the same age (between eight and nine).

With her red hair, green eyes, and simple gold earrings and a gold collar necklace, nearly everyone stopped and looked at Jeanie for what seemed like hours . . . and least in my memory. And that memory still lives in my mind.

My wife Bella, knows all of this in detail. Believe me my wife is no slouch. She almost has the look . . . almost. The difference? The eyes are a big part, but the killer is the simple smile . . . along the same lines as Jeanie’s. For me I think the “tell” is the attitude. I like the example of a fish on the hook instead of the quiet holding of a fish and the easy release. For me the difference is the need for a hook for Jeanie’s viewers, but for Bella it could be as simple as letting the fish move in the open palm of your hand and then the release.