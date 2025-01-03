Lakeview Light & Power’s Be The Spark Scholarship Applications Are Open – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sarah LaBrasca, Lakeview Light & Power.

Lakeview Light & Power is proud to announce that applications for the Be The Spark Scholarship are now open. This year, we are excited to offer three $3,000 scholarships to deserving students in our community.

To apply, visit www.lakeviewlight.com/community/scholarships to print your application. Completed applications must be submitted to the LLP office no later than Thursday, February 27, 2025, by 5:30 PM.

We encourage all applicants to carefully review the eligibility requirements before submitting their materials. Ensuring you meet all criteria is the first step to a successful application.

Don’t miss this opportunity. Visit our website today to get started.