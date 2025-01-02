 Pierce Transit Celebrates 45th Anniversary – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Pierce Transit Celebrates 45th Anniversary

· · Leave a Comment ·

Pierce Transit has been proudly serving our community since 1980. This year, we’re celebrating our 45th anniversary and thanking YOU, our customers, for coming along for the ride. Be on the lookout for celebrations and events related to the anniversary throughout 2025!

Transit Talk

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.