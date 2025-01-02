Pierce Transit Celebrates 45th Anniversary – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit has been proudly serving our community since 1980. This year, we’re celebrating our 45th anniversary and thanking YOU, our customers, for coming along for the ride. Be on the lookout for celebrations and events related to the anniversary throughout 2025!
Transit Talk
- Pierce Transit has released our 2024 Report to the Community. Take a look to see the many ways we served our community last year.
- The first draft of the Destination 2045 Long Range Plan is now open for comment. Share your input on the future of public transit in Pierce County. Feedback and suggestions gathered will be used to develop a final draft Long Range Plan document to be released for input in March 2025.
- Winter weather is on the horizon! Pierce Transit has snow information and route detours up on our website. Remember to sign up for text alerts for your route to get real-time information in the case of a winter storm.
- The Pierce Transit Board held a public hearing on a proposal to permanently reduce the price of a Pierce Transit Reduced All Day Pass from a price of $2.50 to a price of $2.00, This would make it the same price as the ORCA Regional Reduced Fare Day Pass.
