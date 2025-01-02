Pierce County Library Board to review foundation agreement and policies – The Suburban Times

At the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees’ Wednesday, Jan. 8, 3:30 p.m., regular meeting, the Board will review the Library System’s agreement with the Pierce County Library Foundation, consider updates to policies, and address additional business.

The Board will review the Library System’s agreement with the Pierce County Library Foundation, which gives an outline of the foundation’s commitment to raise funds, as well as support and advocate for the Pierce County Library. The foundation, is a nonprofit organization, which invests in literacy, digital tools, technology and other resources to extend library services.

Also, at the meeting, the Board will discuss updates to policies, including Board Bylaws, Public Records, Works of Art in Library Facilities and Access to Library Services for Persons with Disabilities.