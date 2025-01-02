Apply for TCC Foundation Scholarships Through March 31 – The Suburban Times

The online application for TCC Foundation scholarships is now open, and everyone who plans to study at Tacoma Community College during the 2025-26 academic year (fall quarter 2025 – spring quarter 2026) is welcome to apply. This includes current high school seniors, current TCC students, and adult learners considering going back to school in the fall. Unlike loans, scholarships don’t have to be paid back.

The scholarship application, along with answers to frequently asked questions, can be found at tacomacc.edu/scholarships.