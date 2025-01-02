APCC 2024: A Year in Review Across Our Departments – The Suburban Times

Cultural Program

A Year of Growth, Connection, and Celebration

Dareth-rose Pak

Program Manager-Cultural Programs

2024 has been a groundbreaking year for the APCC Cultural Programs team! With an impressive 969 presentations—up from 807 in 2023—we reached 192,426 people, a significant increase from last year’s 149,098.

Cultural Highlights

26th Annual New Year Celebration: Taiwan headlined this unforgettable event, sharing the stage with other Asian and Pacific Islander nations. Record-breaking attendance and a vibrant vendor lineup made this a true cultural highlight.

Taste of Asia Program: This popular series continues to grow, with many sessions selling out. A special highlight this year was welcoming Ukrainian participants at Star Center in Tacoma, introducing them to the art of Asian cuisine.

Expanding Language Program: Our language offerings are growing, with plans to introduce even more diverse classes to meet community needs.

Artist Gallery Excellence: 2024 brought a dazzling array of global art, showcasing a spectrum of techniques and media that captivated audiences.

Wonders of Southeast Asia at Benaroya Hall: For the first time, APCC brought this spectacular event to Seattle, featuring breathtaking performances from Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia. Nearly selling out the 500-seat venue, attendees were treated to a show that truly celebrated Southeast Asian culture.

Other Highlights:

ELO After-School Classes

Cultural Heritage Days (India, Okinawa, and many others)

Asia Pacific Day – Washington State Fair

5th Annual Sawasdee Thailand Day

27th Annual Polynesian Luau

8th Annual Korean Chuseok Festival

2nd Annual Khmer New Year

14th Annual Samoa Cultural Week

2nd Annual Okinawa Day

APIC Democracy Summit

… and more!

In 2025, the department aims to expand its reach and add even more presentations to highlight the rich diversity of the 47 countries and cultures represented by APCC.

Business and Community Engagement Services

Empowering Communities and Building Connections

Skye Raphael Baldemeca Rozon

BCES Outreach Manager

2024 has been a year of impact and growth for the Business and Community Engagement Services (BCES) team at Asia Pacific Community Center (APCC). Dedicated to uplifting the community, BCES has gone above and beyond, delivering critical resources and support to thousands of individuals and families.

2024 By the Numbers

Community Assistance Reach : 8,670 served

: 8,670 served Health Equity Assistance : 3,586 served

: 3,586 served Small Business Support : 273 served

: 273 served Senior Meal Site : 5,815 served

: 5,815 served Food Distribution: 2,695 served

Creating Connections, Changing Lives

At BCES, our mission is to connect the AANHPI community to essential resources that alleviate challenges and improve well-being. This year, we’ve hosted impactful events such as vaccine clinics, food distribution drives, financial wellness workshops, and small business resource fairs.

Our efforts didn’t stop at large-scale initiatives—we also worked closely with individuals, offering personalized social work support to guide them through complex challenges. By being the bridge to solutions, we’ve empowered community members to navigate life’s hurdles with confidence.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As we prepare for the new year, we’re thrilled to announce new and innovative programs launching in early 2025. These initiatives aim to expand our impact and continue strengthening the ties within our community.

Thank you for your continued support and partnership in our mission. Together, we’re building a brighter, more connected future for all.

Mental Health Program:

﻿Reflecting on Progress, Growing in 2024

Maricres Castro

Mental Health Program Manager

As we close out 2024, the second year of APCC’s Mental Health Program, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made since our establishment in 2022. This year has been full of growth, learning, and dedication to delivering culturally relevant mental health education, engagement, and counseling access to our community.

2024 Achievements at a Glance:

Mental health therapy clients: 409 served

409 served First-time clients, nearly reaching our goal of 275: 273 served

273 served Health vouchers issued to support therapy costs: 38 served

38 served AAPI-focused mental health education sessions: 29 served

29 served School mental health engagement drop-ins: 23 served

23 served AAPI-identifying consultants contracted: 16 served

With the support of our partner mental health professionals, we reached over 409 individuals through therapy sessions, educational workshops, and community engagement at cultural centers, schools, churches, events, and virtual platforms.

Our Mission for Mental Well-Being

Breaking the Stigma: We provide culturally sensitive workshops to normalize mental health conversations and enhance awareness.

Expanding Access: By sponsoring therapy sessions, we make mental health care more accessible to those in need.

Tailored Education: Customized mental health sessions address the unique needs of our AANHPI community.

Youth Engagement: Collaborating with the AANHPI Youth Advisory Board, we focus on enhancing mental well-being for young individuals.

Cultural Alignment: Partnering with licensed AANHPI-identifying mental health professionals ensures culturally appropriate care.

As we prepare for 2025, our commitment remains steadfast. We are excited to launch new initiatives, expand our reach, and continue making mental health a priority.

Thank you for supporting our mission. Let’s prioritize mental well-being and enter the new year with hope and resilience.

Youth Program

Guiding The Next Generation

Sinoun Hem

Youth Program Manager

At Asia Pacific Cultural Center, our youth program is a cornerstone of our commitment to community service and fostering an inclusive environment where young people thrive. Supported by a passionate team of staff and volunteers, we aim to create a space where youth can connect, grow, and explore their potential.

Throughout the year, we offer a variety of programs designed to meet the needs of different youth groups. Here’s a snapshot of the initiatives that are making a difference:

Engaging Cultural Workshops and Presentations

Our cultural workshops and presentations provide an immersive learning experience, offering youth the opportunity to explore the rich traditions of Asia Pacific cultures. These interactive sessions are held at a variety of venues, including the APCC building, schools, museums, senior living facilities, military bases, and more, ensuring we reach youth across diverse communities.

Educational Field Trips

APCC opens its doors to schools and youth organizations throughout the state for enriching field trip experiences. Students engage with cultural artifacts, admire artwork, and participate in hands-on demonstrations that bring the stories and traditions of the Asia Pacific region to life.

Promised Leaders of Tomorrow (PLOT) Youth Program

The PLOT program is dedicated to guiding youth on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. We focus on supporting young people, particularly those from challenging backgrounds, by offering afterschool tutoring, mentorship, and emotional support. With an emphasis on creating a safe, nurturing environment, we help youth build the confidence and skills needed to navigate life’s challenges.

Registered Student Highlights

242 unduplicated registered students, with 86.2% identifying as Asian or Pacific Islander.

with 86.2% identifying as Asian or Pacific Islander. 77 seniors, all of whom graduated, achieving a 100% graduation rate.

all of whom graduated, achieving a 100% graduation rate. 585 students participated in the Middle School Lunch Drop-In Program.

Program Highlights

20-25 hours/month of case management and wrap-around services per staff member.

Lunch Drop-In Programs at First Creek and Hudtloff Middle Schools.

Summer Programs and Jobs for 253 youth.

After-School Tutoring and Youth Leadership meetings twice a week.

Cultural Clubs, including the Pacific Islander Club, Filipino Club, Thai-Laos-Cambodia Club, and Native American Club.

Multilingual Learners-Refugee Program, supporting students at various high schools and middle schools, including Stadium, Dr. Silas, Mt. Tahoma, Lincoln, Foss, Meeker, and Truman.

As we prepare for another year of impactful community service, APCC is excited about the opportunities ahead in 2025. We are ready to continue making a difference—are you?

Community Environmental Justice Program

Helping AANHPI Communities Create a Sustainable Future

Hannah Tol

Community Environmental Justice Program Manager

We are thrilled to introduce APCC’s newest department, the Community Environmental Justice Program (CEJ), which launched in August 2024. This program’s mission is to serve the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities, raising awareness about environmental consciousness while integrating ancestral knowledge to strengthen our deep connections to the earth.

At the heart of our CEJ initiative is the integration of traditional ecological wisdom with modern practices. By focusing on community-led solutions, the program is dedicated to building a sustainable future for AANHPI communities across the region.

Program Phases

Phase 1: Asia Pacific Community Recycling Center

Phase 2: Resource Distribution and Community Projects

Phase 3: Education and Project Development



The Heal Grant Program

Our department hit the ground running with the Heal Grant Program, a transformative initiative designed to support environmental justice and resilience in overburdened communities across Washington State. In partnership with Front & Centered, N’aah Illahee Fund, Latino Community Fund, and the Washington State Coalition of African Community Leaders (WASCL), APCC proudly distributes $410,000 in sub-grants from a $3 million community capacity-building grant.

The grant’s focus is on organizations and groups working toward a Healthy Environment for All (HEAL). The funds will support projects such as community gardens, eco-friendly practices, and intergenerational knowledge-sharing about traditional foods. This initiative honors our cultural traditions, which reflect a profound respect for the environment, and empowers communities to protect both their heritage and health.

CEJ Program Highlights

Social Media Reach: 16,167 people

16,167 people CEJ Technical Assistance (1:1 support): 1,880 minutes

1,880 minutes Organizations Reached: 25 served

25 served HEAL Grant Applications Received: 22 served

22 served Applications Awarded: 13

13 Amount Awarded (Round 1): $284,300

$284,300 Amount Available (Round 2): $125,700

APCC’s Community Environmental Justice Program is paving the way for environmental equity, promoting sustainability, and fostering a sense of shared responsibility for the planet. We are excited about the journey ahead and look forward to working together for a healthier, more sustainable future for all.