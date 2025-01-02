APCC 2024: A Year in Review Across Our Departments – The Suburban Times

Cultural Program
A Year of Growth, Connection, and Celebration
Dareth-rose Pak
Program Manager-Cultural Programs
2024 has been a groundbreaking year for the APCC Cultural Programs team! With an impressive 969 presentations—up from 807 in 2023—we reached 192,426 people, a significant increase from last year’s 149,098.
Cultural Highlights
- 26th Annual New Year Celebration: Taiwan headlined this unforgettable event, sharing the stage with other Asian and Pacific Islander nations. Record-breaking attendance and a vibrant vendor lineup made this a true cultural highlight.
- Taste of Asia Program: This popular series continues to grow, with many sessions selling out. A special highlight this year was welcoming Ukrainian participants at Star Center in Tacoma, introducing them to the art of Asian cuisine.
- Expanding Language Program: Our language offerings are growing, with plans to introduce even more diverse classes to meet community needs.
- Artist Gallery Excellence: 2024 brought a dazzling array of global art, showcasing a spectrum of techniques and media that captivated audiences.
- Wonders of Southeast Asia at Benaroya Hall: For the first time, APCC brought this spectacular event to Seattle, featuring breathtaking performances from Vietnam, Thailand, and Cambodia. Nearly selling out the 500-seat venue, attendees were treated to a show that truly celebrated Southeast Asian culture.
Other Highlights:
- ELO After-School Classes
- Cultural Heritage Days (India, Okinawa, and many others)
- Asia Pacific Day – Washington State Fair
- 5th Annual Sawasdee Thailand Day
- 27th Annual Polynesian Luau
- 8th Annual Korean Chuseok Festival
- 2nd Annual Khmer New Year
- 14th Annual Samoa Cultural Week
- 2nd Annual Okinawa Day
- APIC Democracy Summit
- … and more!
In 2025, the department aims to expand its reach and add even more presentations to highlight the rich diversity of the 47 countries and cultures represented by APCC.
Business and Community Engagement Services
Empowering Communities and Building Connections
Skye Raphael Baldemeca Rozon
BCES Outreach Manager
2024 has been a year of impact and growth for the Business and Community Engagement Services (BCES) team at Asia Pacific Community Center (APCC). Dedicated to uplifting the community, BCES has gone above and beyond, delivering critical resources and support to thousands of individuals and families.
2024 By the Numbers
- Community Assistance Reach: 8,670 served
- Health Equity Assistance: 3,586 served
- Small Business Support: 273 served
- Senior Meal Site: 5,815 served
- Food Distribution: 2,695 served
Creating Connections, Changing Lives
At BCES, our mission is to connect the AANHPI community to essential resources that alleviate challenges and improve well-being. This year, we’ve hosted impactful events such as vaccine clinics, food distribution drives, financial wellness workshops, and small business resource fairs.
Our efforts didn’t stop at large-scale initiatives—we also worked closely with individuals, offering personalized social work support to guide them through complex challenges. By being the bridge to solutions, we’ve empowered community members to navigate life’s hurdles with confidence.
Looking Ahead to 2025
As we prepare for the new year, we’re thrilled to announce new and innovative programs launching in early 2025. These initiatives aim to expand our impact and continue strengthening the ties within our community.
Thank you for your continued support and partnership in our mission. Together, we’re building a brighter, more connected future for all.
Mental Health Program:
Reflecting on Progress, Growing in 2024
Maricres Castro
Mental Health Program Manager
As we close out 2024, the second year of APCC’s Mental Health Program, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made since our establishment in 2022. This year has been full of growth, learning, and dedication to delivering culturally relevant mental health education, engagement, and counseling access to our community.
2024 Achievements at a Glance:
- Mental health therapy clients: 409 served
- First-time clients, nearly reaching our goal of 275: 273 served
- Health vouchers issued to support therapy costs: 38 served
- AAPI-focused mental health education sessions: 29 served
- School mental health engagement drop-ins: 23 served
- AAPI-identifying consultants contracted: 16 served
With the support of our partner mental health professionals, we reached over 409 individuals through therapy sessions, educational workshops, and community engagement at cultural centers, schools, churches, events, and virtual platforms.
Our Mission for Mental Well-Being
- Breaking the Stigma: We provide culturally sensitive workshops to normalize mental health conversations and enhance awareness.
- Expanding Access: By sponsoring therapy sessions, we make mental health care more accessible to those in need.
- Tailored Education: Customized mental health sessions address the unique needs of our AANHPI community.
- Youth Engagement: Collaborating with the AANHPI Youth Advisory Board, we focus on enhancing mental well-being for young individuals.
- Cultural Alignment: Partnering with licensed AANHPI-identifying mental health professionals ensures culturally appropriate care.
As we prepare for 2025, our commitment remains steadfast. We are excited to launch new initiatives, expand our reach, and continue making mental health a priority.
Thank you for supporting our mission. Let’s prioritize mental well-being and enter the new year with hope and resilience.
Youth Program
Guiding The Next Generation
Sinoun Hem
Youth Program Manager
At Asia Pacific Cultural Center, our youth program is a cornerstone of our commitment to community service and fostering an inclusive environment where young people thrive. Supported by a passionate team of staff and volunteers, we aim to create a space where youth can connect, grow, and explore their potential.
Throughout the year, we offer a variety of programs designed to meet the needs of different youth groups. Here’s a snapshot of the initiatives that are making a difference:
Engaging Cultural Workshops and Presentations
Our cultural workshops and presentations provide an immersive learning experience, offering youth the opportunity to explore the rich traditions of Asia Pacific cultures. These interactive sessions are held at a variety of venues, including the APCC building, schools, museums, senior living facilities, military bases, and more, ensuring we reach youth across diverse communities.
Educational Field Trips
APCC opens its doors to schools and youth organizations throughout the state for enriching field trip experiences. Students engage with cultural artifacts, admire artwork, and participate in hands-on demonstrations that bring the stories and traditions of the Asia Pacific region to life.
Promised Leaders of Tomorrow (PLOT) Youth Program
The PLOT program is dedicated to guiding youth on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment. We focus on supporting young people, particularly those from challenging backgrounds, by offering afterschool tutoring, mentorship, and emotional support. With an emphasis on creating a safe, nurturing environment, we help youth build the confidence and skills needed to navigate life’s challenges.
Registered Student Highlights
- 242 unduplicated registered students, with 86.2% identifying as Asian or Pacific Islander.
- 77 seniors, all of whom graduated, achieving a 100% graduation rate.
- 585 students participated in the Middle School Lunch Drop-In Program.
Program Highlights
- 20-25 hours/month of case management and wrap-around services per staff member.
- Lunch Drop-In Programs at First Creek and Hudtloff Middle Schools.
- Summer Programs and Jobs for 253 youth.
- After-School Tutoring and Youth Leadership meetings twice a week.
- Cultural Clubs, including the Pacific Islander Club, Filipino Club, Thai-Laos-Cambodia Club, and Native American Club.
- Multilingual Learners-Refugee Program, supporting students at various high schools and middle schools, including Stadium, Dr. Silas, Mt. Tahoma, Lincoln, Foss, Meeker, and Truman.
As we prepare for another year of impactful community service, APCC is excited about the opportunities ahead in 2025. We are ready to continue making a difference—are you?
Community Environmental Justice Program
Helping AANHPI Communities Create a Sustainable Future
Hannah Tol
Community Environmental Justice Program Manager
We are thrilled to introduce APCC’s newest department, the Community Environmental Justice Program (CEJ), which launched in August 2024. This program’s mission is to serve the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities, raising awareness about environmental consciousness while integrating ancestral knowledge to strengthen our deep connections to the earth.
At the heart of our CEJ initiative is the integration of traditional ecological wisdom with modern practices. By focusing on community-led solutions, the program is dedicated to building a sustainable future for AANHPI communities across the region.
Program Phases
- Phase 1: Asia Pacific Community Recycling Center
- Phase 2: Resource Distribution and Community Projects
- Phase 3: Education and Project Development
The Heal Grant Program
Our department hit the ground running with the Heal Grant Program, a transformative initiative designed to support environmental justice and resilience in overburdened communities across Washington State. In partnership with Front & Centered, N’aah Illahee Fund, Latino Community Fund, and the Washington State Coalition of African Community Leaders (WASCL), APCC proudly distributes $410,000 in sub-grants from a $3 million community capacity-building grant.
The grant’s focus is on organizations and groups working toward a Healthy Environment for All (HEAL). The funds will support projects such as community gardens, eco-friendly practices, and intergenerational knowledge-sharing about traditional foods. This initiative honors our cultural traditions, which reflect a profound respect for the environment, and empowers communities to protect both their heritage and health.
CEJ Program Highlights
- Social Media Reach: 16,167 people
- CEJ Technical Assistance (1:1 support): 1,880 minutes
- Organizations Reached: 25 served
- HEAL Grant Applications Received: 22 served
- Applications Awarded: 13
- Amount Awarded (Round 1): $284,300
- Amount Available (Round 2): $125,700
APCC’s Community Environmental Justice Program is paving the way for environmental equity, promoting sustainability, and fostering a sense of shared responsibility for the planet. We are excited about the journey ahead and look forward to working together for a healthier, more sustainable future for all.
Leave a Reply