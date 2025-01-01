Sewer repair beginning early 2025 along Bridgeport Way West – The Suburban Times

Pierce County has identified a section of sewer pipe in urgent need of repair located within and near Bridgeport Way West between 75th Street West and 67th Avenue West in Lakewood and University Place. On Dec. 23, 2024, Executive Bruce Dammeier signed an emergency proclamation enabling the County to secure contractors and proceed with necessary repairs without delay.

A video inspection conducted this fall revealed the segment of reinforced concrete pipe has been damaged over time by hydrogen sulfide, a gas which is present in wastewater. Due to the steep incline in the area and depth of the pipe, detailed condition assessment has been difficult to complete until recently. Based on the age of the pipe, this segment had been scheduled for repair or replacement in 2029. The recent video inspection was part of a program added in the 2024-2025 budget to increase monitoring of wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure in order to reduce risk and plan for future asset preservation needs.

Upcoming repairs

‌In early 2025, a sewer bypass will be installed to divert most or all of the wastewater flow and prevent further damage to the pipe until the repair can begin. Pierce County is coordinating with the cities of Lakewood and University Place on the construction work and timeline.

The project is expected to take at least six months. More details, including a start date and traffic impacts, will be shared as soon as they are available. For now, the public can continue to travel along Bridgeport Way West.

Additional project information and updates will be shared on the project webpage, www.PierceCountyWa.gov/BridgeportRepair, and via social media. Webpage visitors may also sign up for the project update email list.