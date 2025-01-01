Puyallup Tribe donates more than $600,000 to 47 local organizations – The Suburban Times

PUYALLUP RESERVATION, Tacoma, Wash.—The Puyallup Tribe Charity Trust Board and Puyallup Tribal Council have awarded 47 local organizations a combined $645,163.
Representatives of the nonprofit and charitable organizations were greeted and thanked by members of the Puyallup Tribal Council as they arrived for the Dec. 19 celebration at the Emerald Queen Casino Ballroom in Fife. Tribal Council delivered remarks recognizing recipients and invited them up to take a photo.
“I just want to welcome you all here. … This has been an ongoing thing – Tribal Council up here helping people out for over 20 years to charities like you,” said Puyallup Tribal Council Chairman Bill Sterud.
The donations are funded from 2023 Emerald Queen Casino revenue as part of an agreement with the state of Washington that includes additional contributions for smoking cessation and problem gambling programs, and for impact costs paid to local governments for such things as fire and police services.
The Puyallup Tribe has donated more than $9 million to hundreds of local organizations through its Charity Trust Board since 2020. The Puyallup Tribal Council has donated millions more out of its own budget to help community organizations that don’t qualify for Charity Trust Board funding, such as Maui United Way, which received $30,000 in 2023 to assist with wildfire relief efforts.
Casino operations are also the single biggest revenue source for the Puyallup Tribe’s government. They pay for comprehensive services to the Tribe’s Membership, including children’s services, housing, educational support, emergency assistance and funeral services. In the past two years, the Tribe has embarked on an ambitious economic diversification program that will not only strengthen its economic base to bring security for future generations but bring more jobs to the region.
The Charitable Trust Board has awarded donations to the following organizations:
- Allen AME Church – $5,000
- American Association of University Women – Puyallup – $10,000
- AMVETS Alvah R. Dravis Post 1 – $11,445
- Associated Ministries of Tacoma Pierce County – $8,000
- Badgers Baseball of Washington – $5,500
- Bellarmine Preparatory School – $3,750
- Bethel High School Community Booster Club – $4,000
- Bloodworks Northwest – $15,000
- Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound – $20,000
- Celebrate HARVEST – $10,000
- Children’s International Health Relief – $25,000
- CJK Community Homes – $10,000
- Col. Patrick S. Madigan, M.D. Foundation – $10,000
- Communities in Schools of Lakewood – $2,500
- Community Traditions – $15,000
- Diabetes Association of Pierce County – $2,000
- The DMAC Foundation – $5,000
- Federal Way Public Schools – $10,000
- Fife High School Scholarship Foundation – $3,000
- Foundation for Edmonds School District – $10,000
- FUSION – $10,000
- Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH Food Bank – $32,000
- Innovative Change Makers – $3,000
- Lindquist Dental Clinic for Children – $24,000
- Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington – $20,000
- Multi-Communities – $10,000
- Network Tacoma – $5,000
- New Level Sports Booster Club – $20,000
- Next Chapter – $25,000
- Nourish Pierce County – $80,000
- Pierce County Santa Cops – $9,200
- Raise for Rowyn – $15,000
- REACH Ministries – $8,905
- SaltFire – $3,500
- Seattle Area Feline Rescue – $5,627
- ShareNet Food Bank – $10,000
- South Sound CARE Foundation – $25,000
- Southwest Youth & Family Services – $15,000
- Saint Vincent de Paul, St. Theresa’s – $2,800
- Steilacoom High School Sports Boosters – $20,000
- Stronger Families – $5,000
- Sumner Community Food Bank – $51,000
- Sundance Circle Hippotherapy Foundation – $10,000
- Tacoma Youth Chorus – $7,000
- Washington Recovery Alliance – $22,000
- Washington School Principals Education Foundation – $20,000
- Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Washington – $936
Qualifying organizations are encouraged to apply for a donation with preference given to projects that demonstrate benefits or services to Natives as part of their service population. Learn more about the Charity Trust Board and how to apply for a grant.
