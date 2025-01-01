Puyallup Tribe donates more than $600,000 to 47 local organizations – The Suburban Times

Members of the Puyallup Tribal Council pose for a picture on Dec. 19 at the Emerald Queen Casino Ballroom in Fife with representatives of organizations that received donations from the Charity Trust Board. Councilmembers (seated in front, left to right) are Fred Dillon, Annette Bryan, Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller, Chairman Bill Sterud and Monica Miller.

PUYALLUP RESERVATION, Tacoma, Wash.—The Puyallup Tribe Charity Trust Board and Puyallup Tribal Council have awarded 47 local organizations a combined $645,163.

Representatives of the nonprofit and charitable organizations were greeted and thanked by members of the Puyallup Tribal Council as they arrived for the Dec. 19 celebration at the Emerald Queen Casino Ballroom in Fife. Tribal Council delivered remarks recognizing recipients and invited them up to take a photo.

“I just want to welcome you all here. … This has been an ongoing thing – Tribal Council up here helping people out for over 20 years to charities like you,” said Puyallup Tribal Council Chairman Bill Sterud.

The donations are funded from 2023 Emerald Queen Casino revenue as part of an agreement with the state of Washington that includes additional contributions for smoking cessation and problem gambling programs, and for impact costs paid to local governments for such things as fire and police services.

The Puyallup Tribe has donated more than $9 million to hundreds of local organizations through its Charity Trust Board since 2020. The Puyallup Tribal Council has donated millions more out of its own budget to help community organizations that don’t qualify for Charity Trust Board funding, such as Maui United Way, which received $30,000 in 2023 to assist with wildfire relief efforts.

Casino operations are also the single biggest revenue source for the Puyallup Tribe’s government. They pay for comprehensive services to the Tribe’s Membership, including children’s services, housing, educational support, emergency assistance and funeral services. In the past two years, the Tribe has embarked on an ambitious economic diversification program that will not only strengthen its economic base to bring security for future generations but bring more jobs to the region.

The Charitable Trust Board has awarded donations to the following organizations:

Allen AME Church – $5,000

American Association of University Women – Puyallup – $10,000

AMVETS Alvah R. Dravis Post 1 – $11,445

Associated Ministries of Tacoma Pierce County – $8,000

Badgers Baseball of Washington – $5,500

Bellarmine Preparatory School – $3,750

Bethel High School Community Booster Club – $4,000

Bloodworks Northwest – $15,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound – $20,000

Celebrate HARVEST – $10,000

Children’s International Health Relief – $25,000

CJK Community Homes – $10,000

Col. Patrick S. Madigan, M.D. Foundation – $10,000

Communities in Schools of Lakewood – $2,500

Community Traditions – $15,000

Diabetes Association of Pierce County – $2,000

The DMAC Foundation – $5,000

Federal Way Public Schools – $10,000

Fife High School Scholarship Foundation – $3,000

Foundation for Edmonds School District – $10,000

FUSION – $10,000

Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH Food Bank – $32,000

Innovative Change Makers – $3,000

Lindquist Dental Clinic for Children – $24,000

Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington – $20,000

Multi-Communities – $10,000

Network Tacoma – $5,000

New Level Sports Booster Club – $20,000

Next Chapter – $25,000

Nourish Pierce County – $80,000

Pierce County Santa Cops – $9,200

Raise for Rowyn – $15,000

REACH Ministries – $8,905

SaltFire – $3,500

Seattle Area Feline Rescue – $5,627

ShareNet Food Bank – $10,000

South Sound CARE Foundation – $25,000

Southwest Youth & Family Services – $15,000

Saint Vincent de Paul, St. Theresa’s – $2,800

Steilacoom High School Sports Boosters – $20,000

Stronger Families – $5,000

Sumner Community Food Bank – $51,000

Sundance Circle Hippotherapy Foundation – $10,000

Tacoma Youth Chorus – $7,000

Washington Recovery Alliance – $22,000

Washington School Principals Education Foundation – $20,000

Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Washington – $936

Qualifying organizations are encouraged to apply for a donation with preference given to projects that demonstrate benefits or services to Natives as part of their service population. Learn more about the Charity Trust Board and how to apply for a grant.