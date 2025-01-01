Letter: Happy Birthday Barbara – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Elizabeth Golchert.

Born on January 22, 1925, Barbara Gates of Steilacoom will be celebrating her centenary birthday this month. Barbara was born in Olympia in her parents’ home and eventually settled in the Steilacoom home she and her husband, Jim (now deceased), built over sixty years ago.

Barbara’s older sister, Doreen, and younger twin brothers, Walter and Wilbur, and of course her parents, Doris and Theron Cain are all deceased and buried in the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Olympia.

Barbara remains sharp-witted, physically active, and eager to continue her love of gardening, canning, and cooking. Her living family includes her daughter and son (and daughter-in-law), a nephew and his family and two nieces who visit with Barbara often.

Barbara belongs to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Lakewood where she is one of the longest living members. Last year, the church celebrated her 99th birthday, which was attended not only by fellow members, but also by her physician, hairdresser, and neighbors.

She is beloved in the Steilacoom community and has many stories about both Steilacoom and Olympia. Barbara briefly lived in Bakersfield, California but missed the beautiful green trees of Washington and returned home.

(Birthday messages may be sent to her niece, Elizabeth, at melizzylizard@yahoo.com.)