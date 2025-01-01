Did you hire a Veteran in 2024? Earn recognition through the YesVets Campaign – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs.

Washington State’s YesVets program is celebrating a 30% increase in participating employers, with 2,183 businesses now enrolled. The program, which helps foster a supportive community for Veterans, encourages employers to register their Veteran hires and gain recognition for their commitment to supporting those who have served in the U.S. military.

“Employers in Washington continue to say ‘yes’ to hiring Veterans, and we want to make sure they get recognized for their commitment toward hiring those who served!” said Cami Feek, Employment Security Department Commissioner. “I encourage employers to register their 2024 Veteran hires and submit those hires for 2025.”

With 7,675 Veterans now employed through the YesVets program, businesses across the state are being recognized for their efforts to offer meaningful career opportunities to Veterans. Through YesVets, employers can demonstrate their dedication to the Veteran community, while Veterans gain access to a network of employers who value their unique skills and experiences.

“By recognizing and registering their Veteran hires, businesses are showing their support for those who have selflessly served our country,” said David Puente, director of the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs. “We are proud to see such significant growth in the YesVets program, as it highlights Washington’s commitment to honoring and employing Veterans in meaningful ways. With the increase in employers, we know there are still many who haven’t submitted their Veteran hires.”

Steps to Submit Veteran Hires

Submitting Veteran hires is simple. Employers only need to provide the following information:

Employer name

Contact information

Hire date of Veteran

Name or initials of Veteran hired

The YesVets program provides a platform for businesses to register their Veteran hires online, offering recognition and resources to help integrate Veterans into the workforce. Employers who participate can also access support in fostering a workplace culture that values diversity and the contributions of Veterans.

“Businesses continue to struggle with job vacancies and mismatched recruits,” said Michelle Smith, Workforce Readiness Director, WA State SHRM. “Veterans are the answer. They bring invaluable skills and leadership to the workplace — technical skills, an unparalleled work ethic, they are the ultimate team players. SHRM is committed to recruiting, hiring, and retaining members of the military community. We hope more businesses will join us.”

2024 Hire-a-Vet Employers of the Year

The 2024 Hire-a-Vet Employers of the Year were announced earlier this year as follows:

Small Employer of the Year: U.S. Fire Equipment, LLC

Medium Employer of the Year: AERO Controls, Inc.

Large Employer of the Year: Fleet Services by Cox Automotive

To participate in the YesVets program, employers can visit www.YesVets.org and register their Veteran hires.

About YesVets

YesVets is an initiative launched by the State of Washington to support the employment of Veterans. The program aims to create a network of Veteran-friendly employers who recognize the value of Veterans’ skills and contributions. Through this initiative, businesses can show their commitment to supporting the Veteran community, while Veterans gain access to meaningful employment opportunities throughout Washington State.

For more information or to register, visit www.YesVets.org.