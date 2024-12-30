 The Top 10 Videos from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department – Part 1 – The Suburban Times

The Top 10 Videos from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department – Part 1

We’ve had some pretty incredible videos over the last four years and now we want to show off the videos that made the Top 10. In this video, we’ll count down starting with a pursuit and airplane track, some great acting from Chief Lundborg, a PIT maneuver training video, Walmart with gun suspect, and a Jail tour. Stay tuned for the final five towards the end of the year!

Pierce County Sheriff's Department Blotter.

