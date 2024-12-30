 Flag Lowering – December 30, 2024 (Former President Jimmy Carter) – The Suburban Times

Flag Lowering – December 30, 2024 (Former President Jimmy Carter)

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100, and pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, for a period of 30 days from the day of his death, December 29, 2024, in honor of his memory.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

