2024 in Photos – The Suburban Times

2024 in Photos

We said goodbye to beloved Suki.

As the year ends, we reflect on the moments Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium had the privilege of being a part of in 2024. We opened the Tropical Reef Aquarium, welcomed seven adorable goat kids, and extensively cared for penguin chicks, among many other moments. Enjoy some of our favorite photos from this year, taken by staff photographer Katie Cotterill.

Publisher’s Note: Click here to see all the great photos on the Zoo’s website.

The post 2024 in Photos appeared first on Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

