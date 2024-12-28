Why Would Anyone Want to Live in the Pacific Northwest? – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Annabell – Art by Dr Johnny Wow

Annabell was overwhelmed. She had been selected as the latest Visitor General for Great Places in America. She was being assigned to the Seattle/Tacoma area. She had never visited the Pacific Northwest before . . . at all. She had always been either living in the south or the mid west. All she really knew is that the upper left corner of the USA was right next to Canada and the road to Alaska. Other people had mentioned the rain that never ceased to flow. She was a little worried. She was afraid that she was being penalized for perhaps not spreading the good news of Missouri and Alabama enough.

She arrived on time “via” Alaska Airlines in a horrendous rain storm. She had a car rental reserved. Soon she was sitting in the driver’s seat going about five miles an hour on the freeway behind what seemed like thousands of cars. In a letter back to headquarters she mentioned that the back up of cars had what seemed like more automobiles than the entire state of Alabama. Actually, on a search by her, this was found to be true.

Instead of booking a hotel room in downtown Tacoma, she chose to find a homey house offering a room on the second floor overlooking a green lawn and a view through the trees of a large park just a few blocks away. The owner, Jackie, promised an excellent breakfast every morning.

Annabell, felt right at home almost instantly. She borrowed an umbrella and Jackie gave her a hand written map that showed how to find various things as well as the return directions. The rain had let up and although the air was a little cool she managed. The first thing that caught her attention was the Tacoma Little Theatre that was one of the oldest theaters this side of the Mississippi, which she found amazing. The live theatre production was a play she had wanted to see for years. The door opened easily. She was soon welcomed. She explained who she was and what she did. The seats were all booked for the evening, but the theatre person in charge remarked: “Would you like to be an usher?” Annabell, said “Sure!” She learned how to show people to their seats and once that was done, she could sit in the back of the house. This had a better view of the stage than any theatre she had visited down south. She could hardly wait for the play that night.

Annabell, enjoyed walking around the park, found a fantastic restaurant the IndoAsian, and some tasty cookies at the grocery store and two blocks away there were what seemed like a non-ending collection of hospitals for adults, the aged and children. She stood and looked down the road where she had been walking and said to herself, this is the America we all dream of down south . . . but I’m going to keep this all to myself. White people, Black people, Mexicans, Vietnamese, and American Indians. How interesting.

The next morning Annabell awoke to a smell of waffles and breakfast sausage. She told Jackie about the play and how much fun she had walking in the rain and seeing a great neighborhood. In the next four days Annabell had her eyes opened and fell in love with Puyallup, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Lakewood and their welcoming art along with driving along the waterfronts and more live theaters than she had ever seen in the state of Alabama.

She enjoyed every morning and she spent the evenings sharing about the joy and beauty of the Pacific Northwest. And, she hadn’t even been to Centralia, Olympia, Seattle, our Ellensburg, yet!