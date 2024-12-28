Saving the Environment with Muffin Tins – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Larry-David – Art by Dr Johnny Wow

Larry-David was constantly visiting fellow Facebook people. He liked to see what was going on and who was spreading the new word, whatever the new word happened to be. Larry-David, like a number of his friends, preferred to hold onto his money in most ways. In the St Vincent De Paul Thrift Store in South Tacoma, he was holding onto four catches and was happy to have them for his particular use.

He was shopping at St. Vincent’s when he found what he was looking for: muffin tins and not just a one or two but four!. The four muffin tins were all turned up on the edges as if they were only used for baking muffins, biscuits and cookies. The Larry-David use for them was decidedly different . . . he gave some to his friends and recommended more to the Puyallup Indians.

With a sprinkling of sand on the trays, they were pushed under a car or truck to absorb the oil as it was poured into the engine to keep the oil drips off the floor and to use them for storage. The muffin tins kept oil, and even sometimes gas up and out of the dirt and the water, while extending the life of the vehicles. The muffin tins were reused but didn’t look so hot after a few weeks of oil drips were caught. As he was looking around, he also found some cotton towels to help mop up any escaping drips. The cotton towels came in different colors and looks, but all for a darn good price. Used didn’t matter. The towels, could be used to wipe oil and no one was worried about getting them dirty.

Larry-David was happy to pay for the trays. He was helping to save the environment and he was happy to help those who couldn’t afford the usual fees. He trolled all the thrift stores for the muffin tins. He was helping the environment and keeping oil out of our waterways.

You just can’t beat triple wins – supporting the good work of St Vincent De Paul Thrift Store, helping others, and going along with the Puyallup Tribe in keeping our waters clean.