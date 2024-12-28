Puyallup Tribe honored with generous gift from Tacoma City Ballet – The Suburban Times

By Katie Manzanares, Puyallup Tribal News.

“The Puyallup Tribe is often known for being generous and welcoming, but recently the Tribe was on the receiving end of amazing generosity.

“Tacoma City Ballet gifted the Tribe 400 tickets to its Dec. 20 performance of “The Nutcracker” at the historic Pantages Theater. Valued at over $26,000, the gift was a powerful acknowledgment of the deep cultural and historical ties between Native communities and the arts.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.