 Puyallup Tribe honored with generous gift from Tacoma City Ballet – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Puyallup Tribe honored with generous gift from Tacoma City Ballet

· · Leave a Comment ·

By Katie Manzanares, Puyallup Tribal News.

“The Puyallup Tribe is often known for being generous and welcoming, but recently the Tribe was on the receiving end of amazing generosity.

“Tacoma City Ballet gifted the Tribe 400 tickets to its Dec. 20 performance of “The Nutcracker” at the historic Pantages Theater. Valued at over $26,000, the gift was a powerful acknowledgment of the deep cultural and historical ties between Native communities and the arts.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.