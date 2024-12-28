 Attorney Fee Cap Increase – The Suburban Times

Attorney Fee Cap Increase

Effective November 30, 2024, there will be an increase to the fee cap representatives can charge for help when you do business with Social Security. The maximum dollar amount for fee agreements approved by Social Security will increase from $7,200 to $9,200

If a fee agreement is not filed, a representative can submit a fee petition after completing work on your claim(s). We’ll review the value of your representative’s services. We’ll also let you know the fee your representative is authorized to charge and collect.

For more information, please read our publication, Your Right to Representation, at www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10075.pdf.

