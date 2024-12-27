 West Pierce Fire & Rescue Seeks Nominations for Vacant Commissioner Position – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue Seeks Nominations for Vacant Commissioner Position

The Board of Fire Commissioners of West Pierce Fire & Rescue hereby gives NOTICE that one position on the Board has been declared vacant.  The Board, in an open meeting, has nominated the following candidate(s) to fill the vacant position:

  • Marshall Dellinger
  • Dan Rankin

Residents of Lakewood and University Place may submit nominations to fill the vacant position by no later than 4:00 PM, January 2, 2025.  Should a resident submit a nomination, please state your name and state whether you are a resident of the district and further state in concise terms the reason for which the person you nominate should be so nominated.

Please submit nominations to Director Koree Wick at koree.wick@westpierce.org

No earlier than the conclusion of the submittal period above, the Board shall convene an open meeting to appoint a qualified person to fill the vacant position.

This notice has been published in three public places including the District’s website, at www.westpierce.org

Any and all inquiries regarding the above submittals should be directed to Tammy Lamb at tammy.lamb@westpierce.org

