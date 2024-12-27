 Steilacoom Town Administrator December 27 Report to Council – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Steilacoom Town Administrator December 27 Report to Council

· · Leave a Comment ·

The following recap was created by ChatGPT. Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s December 27 report to the Town Council by clicking here.

Administrative Updates

Upcoming Meetings

Town Council: January 7, 2025, 6 PM (Hybrid) at Town Hall.

Planning Commission: January 13, 2025, 6 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission: January 2, 2025, 2 PM at the Public Safety Facility.

Preservation and Review Board: January 22, 2025, 6 PM at Town Hall.

Parks and Environment Advisory Committee: January 27, 2025, 6 PM at Town Hall.

Public Safety Advisory Committee: January 15, 2025, 6 PM at the Public Safety Facility.

Office Closures: Town offices closed on January 1, 2025, for New Year’s Day.

Fireworks: Use or possession of fireworks is illegal in Steilacoom.

Phone System Failure: Public Works phone system down. Interim contact: 253-327-3484.

Community Events

2025 Summer Concerts: Transitioning to sponsorship-supported funding. Informational meeting on January 5, 2025.

Preschool Programs: January openings for Junior and Little Explorers. Registration available via CivicRec.

Volunteers Needed: Help with meal prep and dishwashing for Senior Nutrition Meal-site at the Community Center.

Senior Activities:

Mah Jongg: Tuesdays, 1–3 PM at the Community Center.

Bridge: Thursdays, 1 PM at the Community Center.

Bingo: Fridays after Lunch Bunch at the Community Center.

Ice Cream Social: Last Wednesday of every month at the Community Center.

Community Development

The Cove at Chambers Bay: Revised application under review; public process to follow.

Dock Lift Station Project: Public comments open until January 20, 2025.

Hazard Mitigation Planning: Community input requested for updates in partnership with Pierce County Emergency Management.

Public Safety

Weekly Incidents: 134 incidents, including traffic stops, alarms, and a non-suspicious death investigation.

Fireworks Reporting: South Sound 911 will provide an online reporting platform for New Year’s Eve.

Levy Lid Lift Proposal: Community survey open for feedback on funding an additional Public Safety Officer.

Public Works

Tribal Cultural Center: Estimated completion by February 28, 2025.

Martin Street Reconstruction: Contractor mobilization expected mid-to-late January.

Maintenance Activities: Tree removals, street sweeping, and cleanup after adverse weather.

Miscellaneous

Blood Drives: January 21, 2025, at the Community Center.

Kiwanis Winter Winefest: February 1, 2025, at McGavick Conference Center.

Food Pantry and Compassion Closet: Weekly distributions and free clothing available Saturdays, 9:30–11:30 AM.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Tacoma Community College. It's doable.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.