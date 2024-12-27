Steilacoom Town Administrator December 27 Report to Council – The Suburban Times

The following recap was created by ChatGPT. Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s December 27 report to the Town Council by clicking here.

Administrative Updates

• Upcoming Meetings

• Town Council: January 7, 2025, 6 PM (Hybrid) at Town Hall.

• Planning Commission: January 13, 2025, 6 PM at Town Hall.

• Civil Service Commission: January 2, 2025, 2 PM at the Public Safety Facility.

• Preservation and Review Board: January 22, 2025, 6 PM at Town Hall.

• Parks and Environment Advisory Committee: January 27, 2025, 6 PM at Town Hall.

• Public Safety Advisory Committee: January 15, 2025, 6 PM at the Public Safety Facility.

• Office Closures: Town offices closed on January 1, 2025, for New Year’s Day.

• Fireworks: Use or possession of fireworks is illegal in Steilacoom.

• Phone System Failure: Public Works phone system down. Interim contact: 253-327-3484.

Community Events

• 2025 Summer Concerts: Transitioning to sponsorship-supported funding. Informational meeting on January 5, 2025.

• Preschool Programs: January openings for Junior and Little Explorers. Registration available via CivicRec.

• Volunteers Needed: Help with meal prep and dishwashing for Senior Nutrition Meal-site at the Community Center.

• Senior Activities:

• Mah Jongg: Tuesdays, 1–3 PM at the Community Center.

• Bridge: Thursdays, 1 PM at the Community Center.

• Bingo: Fridays after Lunch Bunch at the Community Center.

• Ice Cream Social: Last Wednesday of every month at the Community Center.

Community Development

• The Cove at Chambers Bay: Revised application under review; public process to follow.

• Dock Lift Station Project: Public comments open until January 20, 2025.

• Hazard Mitigation Planning: Community input requested for updates in partnership with Pierce County Emergency Management.

Public Safety

• Weekly Incidents: 134 incidents, including traffic stops, alarms, and a non-suspicious death investigation.

• Fireworks Reporting: South Sound 911 will provide an online reporting platform for New Year’s Eve.

• Levy Lid Lift Proposal: Community survey open for feedback on funding an additional Public Safety Officer.

Public Works

• Tribal Cultural Center: Estimated completion by February 28, 2025.

• Martin Street Reconstruction: Contractor mobilization expected mid-to-late January.

• Maintenance Activities: Tree removals, street sweeping, and cleanup after adverse weather.

Miscellaneous

• Blood Drives: January 21, 2025, at the Community Center.

• Kiwanis Winter Winefest: February 1, 2025, at McGavick Conference Center.

• Food Pantry and Compassion Closet: Weekly distributions and free clothing available Saturdays, 9:30–11:30 AM.