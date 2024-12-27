Steilacoom Town Administrator December 27 Report to Council – The Suburban Times

The following recap was created by ChatGPT. Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s December 27 report to the Town Council by clicking here.
Administrative Updates
• Upcoming Meetings
• Town Council: January 7, 2025, 6 PM (Hybrid) at Town Hall.
• Planning Commission: January 13, 2025, 6 PM at Town Hall.
• Civil Service Commission: January 2, 2025, 2 PM at the Public Safety Facility.
• Preservation and Review Board: January 22, 2025, 6 PM at Town Hall.
• Parks and Environment Advisory Committee: January 27, 2025, 6 PM at Town Hall.
• Public Safety Advisory Committee: January 15, 2025, 6 PM at the Public Safety Facility.
• Office Closures: Town offices closed on January 1, 2025, for New Year’s Day.
• Fireworks: Use or possession of fireworks is illegal in Steilacoom.
• Phone System Failure: Public Works phone system down. Interim contact: 253-327-3484.
Community Events
• 2025 Summer Concerts: Transitioning to sponsorship-supported funding. Informational meeting on January 5, 2025.
• Preschool Programs: January openings for Junior and Little Explorers. Registration available via CivicRec.
• Volunteers Needed: Help with meal prep and dishwashing for Senior Nutrition Meal-site at the Community Center.
• Senior Activities:
• Mah Jongg: Tuesdays, 1–3 PM at the Community Center.
• Bridge: Thursdays, 1 PM at the Community Center.
• Bingo: Fridays after Lunch Bunch at the Community Center.
• Ice Cream Social: Last Wednesday of every month at the Community Center.
Community Development
• The Cove at Chambers Bay: Revised application under review; public process to follow.
• Dock Lift Station Project: Public comments open until January 20, 2025.
• Hazard Mitigation Planning: Community input requested for updates in partnership with Pierce County Emergency Management.
Public Safety
• Weekly Incidents: 134 incidents, including traffic stops, alarms, and a non-suspicious death investigation.
• Fireworks Reporting: South Sound 911 will provide an online reporting platform for New Year’s Eve.
• Levy Lid Lift Proposal: Community survey open for feedback on funding an additional Public Safety Officer.
Public Works
• Tribal Cultural Center: Estimated completion by February 28, 2025.
• Martin Street Reconstruction: Contractor mobilization expected mid-to-late January.
• Maintenance Activities: Tree removals, street sweeping, and cleanup after adverse weather.
Miscellaneous
• Blood Drives: January 21, 2025, at the Community Center.
• Kiwanis Winter Winefest: February 1, 2025, at McGavick Conference Center.
• Food Pantry and Compassion Closet: Weekly distributions and free clothing available Saturdays, 9:30–11:30 AM.
