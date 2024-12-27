 Save the date: MLK Beloved Community Welcome Walk – The Suburban Times

Save the date: MLK Beloved Community Welcome Walk

Join members of the Lakewood MLK Committee on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025 from 12-3 p.m. for the City of Lakewood’s annual MLK celebration.

This year we’re returning to an in-person event. The event combines the city’s annual Welcome Walk with a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Welcome guides will greet you and show you where to go when you arrive. Walks are planned throughout the three-hour event around the one-mile paved Waughop Lake trail in the park. Along the path various traits of a Beloved Community will be shared, prompting people to think about how they can incorporate these traits into their everyday lives.

The event will include an opportunity for people to connect with friends and meet new people.

Participants will enjoy live music from DJ Super Dave, vendors and food trucks. There will be giveaways of mugs, tote bags, bookmarks and more.

