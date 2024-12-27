Operation Deep Freeze: The US Air Force 304th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron’s Antarctic Mission – The Suburban Times

Via Simple Flying: “Every autumn, the United States Air Force (USAF) sends some of its airlifters to New Zealand to stage airlift support for Antarctica. Considering that Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 62nd Airlift Wing, supported by the Air Force Reserve’s 446th Airlift Wing, has been supporting Operation Deep Freeze for 26 years, it’s no surprise to see Boeing C-17 Globemaster IIIs lead the 304th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (304th EAS).” Read the full story at Simple Flying.
DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.
Reader Interactions
Share this story
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply