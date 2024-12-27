Operation Deep Freeze: The US Air Force 304th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron’s Antarctic Mission – The Suburban Times

Via Simple Flying: “Every autumn, the United States Air Force (USAF) sends some of its airlifters to New Zealand to stage airlift support for Antarctica. Considering that Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s 62nd Airlift Wing, supported by the Air Force Reserve’s 446th Airlift Wing, has been supporting Operation Deep Freeze for 26 years, it’s no surprise to see Boeing C-17 Globemaster IIIs lead the 304th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (304th EAS).” Read the full story at Simple Flying.