Lakewood City Manager December 27 Info Bulletin – The Suburban Times

The following recap was created by ChatGPT. See the original weekly bulletin at the City of Lakewood’s website.
City Closures for New Year’s
- New Year’s Day Closure: All City of Lakewood operations will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
- New Year’s Eve Early Closure: Non-essential services and City Hall will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024.
- Police Operations: Patrol services will continue uninterrupted during the holidays.
Community Highlights
Shop with an Officer
- On Dec. 22, 2024, Lakewood Police hosted 21 families at Walmart for holiday shopping.
- Supported by the Lakewood Officer’s Charity, this event brings joy to families nominated by officers throughout the year.
- How to Help: Donations fund programs like this and others for the community. Contact Sgt. Timothy Borchardt for details.
Upcoming Events
MLK Welcome Walk
- Date: Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025
- Details:
- A one-mile walk around Waughop Lake trail featuring community-building themes.
- Enjoy live music, food trucks, giveaways (mugs, tote bags, bookmarks), and more.
Artist Reception
- Date: Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
- Location: Lakewood City Hall
- Features:
- Art by Rodney King.
- Live jazz from Maureese Itson.
- Spoken word by Shaidaja Wilson-Dunham.
- Refreshments and more.
Park Updates
Wards Lake Park Closure
- Closure Date: Jan. 7, 2025
- Reopening: November 2025
- Planned Improvements:
- ADA loop trail with a 170-foot bridge.
- New playground, picnic shelter, and off-leash dog park.
- Bike tracks, prairie restoration, parking expansion, and public art.
American Lake Park
- Ongoing upgrades include:
- New restrooms, ADA ramps, play equipment, and plaza improvements.
- Expected Completion: Early summer 2025.
Tenzler Log Relocation
- Final protective features and refinishing are expected by late January 2025 at Fort Steilacoom Park.
Road & Infrastructure Updates
- Lakewood Station Access Project: Construction begins fall 2025.
- Other Projects Starting Early 2025:
- Rose Road Sanitary Sewer Project.
- Steilacoom Blvd. (Weller to 87th Ave).
- South Tacoma Way Overlay (96th to Steilacoom Blvd.).
- South Tacoma Way & 92nd signal replacement.
Local Arts & Culture
Lakewood Playhouse
- Show: It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
- Dates: Runs through Dec. 29, 2024
- Tickets: lakewoodplayhouse.org or call (253) 588-0042.
Call to Poets
- Event: Lakewold Gardens’ Winter Poetry
- Deadline for Submissions: Jan. 17, 2025
- Details: Submit original, unpublished poems celebrating gardens or nature. Poets of all ages and backgrounds are welcome.
Stay Informed
- Lakewood Alerts (Code Red):
Sign up for emergency and city updates via text or email.
Learn More and Sign Up
Wishing all Lakewood residents a safe and happy New Year!
Leave a Reply