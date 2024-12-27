 Lakewood City Manager December 27 Info Bulletin – The Suburban Times

Lakewood City Manager December 27 Info Bulletin

The following recap was created by ChatGPT. See the original weekly bulletin at the City of Lakewood’s website.

City Closures for New Year’s

  • New Year’s Day Closure: All City of Lakewood operations will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
  • New Year’s Eve Early Closure: Non-essential services and City Hall will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2024.
  • Police Operations: Patrol services will continue uninterrupted during the holidays.

Community Highlights

Shop with an Officer

  • On Dec. 22, 2024, Lakewood Police hosted 21 families at Walmart for holiday shopping.
  • Supported by the Lakewood Officer’s Charity, this event brings joy to families nominated by officers throughout the year.
  • How to Help: Donations fund programs like this and others for the community. Contact Sgt. Timothy Borchardt for details.

Upcoming Events

MLK Welcome Walk

  • Date: Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025
  • Details:
  • A one-mile walk around Waughop Lake trail featuring community-building themes.
  • Enjoy live music, food trucks, giveaways (mugs, tote bags, bookmarks), and more.

Artist Reception

  • Date: Monday, Jan. 13, 2025
  • Location: Lakewood City Hall
  • Features:
  • Art by Rodney King.
  • Live jazz from Maureese Itson.
  • Spoken word by Shaidaja Wilson-Dunham.
  • Refreshments and more.

Park Updates

Wards Lake Park Closure

  • Closure Date: Jan. 7, 2025
  • Reopening: November 2025
  • Planned Improvements:
  • ADA loop trail with a 170-foot bridge.
  • New playground, picnic shelter, and off-leash dog park.
  • Bike tracks, prairie restoration, parking expansion, and public art.

American Lake Park

  • Ongoing upgrades include:
  • New restrooms, ADA ramps, play equipment, and plaza improvements.
  • Expected Completion: Early summer 2025.

Tenzler Log Relocation

  • Final protective features and refinishing are expected by late January 2025 at Fort Steilacoom Park.

Road & Infrastructure Updates

  • Lakewood Station Access Project: Construction begins fall 2025.
  • Other Projects Starting Early 2025:
  • Rose Road Sanitary Sewer Project.
  • Steilacoom Blvd. (Weller to 87th Ave).
  • South Tacoma Way Overlay (96th to Steilacoom Blvd.).
  • South Tacoma Way & 92nd signal replacement.

Local Arts & Culture

Lakewood Playhouse

  • Show: It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
  • Dates: Runs through Dec. 29, 2024
  • Tickets: lakewoodplayhouse.org or call (253) 588-0042.

Call to Poets

  • Event: Lakewold Gardens’ Winter Poetry
  • Deadline for Submissions: Jan. 17, 2025
  • Details: Submit original, unpublished poems celebrating gardens or nature. Poets of all ages and backgrounds are welcome.

Stay Informed

Wishing all Lakewood residents a safe and happy New Year!

