Pierce Transit Holiday Schedules, Fare Free New Year’s Eve – The Suburban Times

In the spirit of providing a safe transportation option and preparing to kick off Pierce Transit’s 45th year of service in 2025, Pierce Transit customers will ride the bus, SHUTTLE paratransit or Runner service FREE on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Happy New Year from your local transit provider!

In observation of the New Year holidays, the following schedules will be offered:

New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 31: Regular weekday schedule, fare free

New Year’s Day, Wednesday, Jan 1, 2025: Sunday schedule

To see their bus route’s Weekday and Sunday schedules, customers may visit PierceTransit.org/Pierce-Transit-Routes, and click on their route number. Use the tabs to select Weekday or Sunday schedule.

Pierce Transit Runner services will follow these schedules:

JBLM Runner will not operate on New Year’s Day

All other Runner services will not operate on New Year’s Day

Pierce Transit’s Customer Service Center at Tacoma Dome Station will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for walk-in and bus phone service.

Customers may sign up for route alerts and be notified of route schedule changes at PierceTransit.org/StayConnected.