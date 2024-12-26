Giving Hope Gala raises $676,000 in second year – The Suburban Times

By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News.

“The Giving Hope Gala returned for its second year Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Emerald Queen Casino Event Center in Tacoma, bringing in a total of $676,000 to benefit the Salish Cancer Center’s Patient Financial Assistance Fund, eclipsing last year’s total of $532,000.

“The event was held to raise money for patients of the Salish Cancer Center, the first Tribe-owned facility of its kind in the United States when it opened in 2015, serving both Native and non-Native patients alike”

