DuPont’s Leitch named to Drury Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

DuPont’s Shevon Leitch has been named to Drury University‘s Dean’s List. Shevon earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury.

