DuPont’s Leitch named to Drury Dean’s List – The Suburban Times

DuPont’s Leitch named to Drury Dean’s List

DuPont’s Shevon Leitch has been named to Drury University‘s Dean’s List. Shevon earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury. 

Drury GO is a cutting-edge online learning platform developed by Drury University, designed to empower individuals with accessible and flexible educational opportunities. With a commitment to providing quality education in a digital format, Drury GO offers a diverse range of courses crafted by industry experts. This innovative platform caters to the evolving needs of learners, allowing them to pursue academic and professional goals on their own terms. Learn more: www.drury.edu/go.

