Christmas Tree Recycling event will support Cub Pack – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cub Pack 32.

Cub Pack 32 is offering Christmas Tree Recycling in exchange for a donation on January 4, 2025 (10 am-4 pm). Both drop off (at 7307 82nd St Ct SW, Lakewood, WA 98498) and pick up options are available.

Cubmaster Alan Billingsley reports the Pack is still rebuilding after Covid but has grown to about 30 Cubs (both boys and girls).

Donations will be accepted via cash, check, Venmo, and PayPal.

To schedule a pick-up, click here or contact Alan at 253-584-4914 or alanb@toolpack.com.