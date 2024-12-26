2024-25 CPSD #SuperSchoolShoutOut – Gravelly Lake Academy Open Doors Program – The Suburban Times

Recently, we showed our #CPSDPride by giving a #SuperSchoolShoutout to the Gravelly Lake Academy (GLA) Open Doors Program team with educator Tiffanee Smith and twelfth grader Lucas Green.

Smith joined the GLA team three years ago after working in elementary special education for 15 years. “I was ready for a change and wanted a fresh beginning,” she said. “I learn something new from my students or fellow staff every day.”

After working individually for years, Smith learned the importance of collaboration when working in an alternative learning environment. “Learning to connect with the student engagement advocates and general education teachers to learn about content and standards has been crucial.”

Smith works one-on-one with students on any topic they need support with. Her favorite part of the job is helping them create their transition plan. “They have their own dreams, but I get to come along with them as they figure out what their future holds,” she said. “It’s very special to help them on that journey.”

Lucas enrolled in GLA three years ago and has had major success with the alternative learning environment. “It lets me focus on one class rather than having to struggle thinking about multiple things at once,” he said. “It also feels more personal here than at traditional schools because I work one-on-one with my teachers in a smaller, calm environment.”

Lucas is an independent thinker who enjoys problem solving. He loves mechanical science and has enjoyed studying physics and chemistry at Open Doors. “I like the physical side of science where I can feel and touch the materials and figure out how to find a solution,” he said.

Lucas is excited to graduate and is looking forward to getting job experience to better understand what it’s like to work full time. “After graduating, I want to enter the job force, but I eventually want to become a mechanic to work on cars or jets,” he said.

Go Grizzlies!