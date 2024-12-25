Umbrellas and Baseballs – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Paul Nimmo.

Bomb cyclones, atmospheric rivers, windstorms, power outages and urban flooding. This all means it is time to talk about… Baseball.

Lakewood Baseball Club feels strongly about their commitment to the youth Baseball within the community, providing opportunities since 1991. In 2024, 262 registered players, along with sixty-eight volunteers, took to the fields in Lakewood and Steilacoom. This included twenty-six players who received partial or full scholarships.

All of this is made possible through strong relationships with the City of Lakewood, the Clover Park School District and a number of Community organizations who pledge their annual support. This, along with Lakewood Businesses and individuals who step as sponsors, the Lakewood Baseball Club can continue to offer Baseball in Lakewood through the 3 A’s… Accessible, Affordable and Alive!

Registration is now OPEN for the 2025 Spring Season. For more information and registration, travel to our website: https://www.lakewoodbaseballclub.org/current-programs.

Registration normally continues into February, with teams forming in March. The season routinely ends in the second week of June.

We are asking for community members to step up to the plate and fill important roles as Coaches and Assistant Coaches. Individuals and Lakewood Businesses are welcome to come on as team and League Sponsors.

More information to follow!