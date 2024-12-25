Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Returns in 2025 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma’s Events and Recognitions Committee (CERC) announces the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration taking place on Monday, January 20, 2025. The event will include the presentation of the Lifetime Service Award, honoring Shawn Durnen, and the Emerging Leader Award, recognizing Brian Gatewood. In addition to these honors, the celebration will feature a dynamic program and a community outreach fair. The program begins at 1 p.m. at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center (GTCC), located at 1500 Commerce St., Tacoma.

This year’s theme, Building Bridges, underscores the importance of fostering unity and collaboration within the community. Stories will be shared throughout the program that highlight how individuals and organizations from diverse backgrounds work together to create meaningful connections and drive positive change. The theme expands on last year’s focus, A Community Blueprint: Building Block by Block, by emphasizing collective action and shared purpose. By exploring how bridges—both literal and metaphorical—can unite people, the event aims to inspire attendees to commit to building a more inclusive and harmonious Tacoma.

Local organizations may apply to participate in the community outreach fair, taking place in the GTCC lobby at 11 a.m. The fair offers selected organizations the opportunity to showcase their missions and share valuable resources with attendees. Applications to participate in the fair are due by Tuesday, January 7, 2025, and additional details can be found on the application page.

The CERC oversees the planning and production of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, including the selection of honorees for the annual awards.

“The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee is excited to honor our community by celebrating its rich diversity, artistic talents, and unwavering strength. Let us come together to build a brighter future for Tacoma, while simultaneously honoring the legacy of our community. With arts, culture, and conversations of unity, we can create a strong foundation that will inspire generations to come,” said CERC Chair Jessica Johnston.

For more information about the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, visit tacomavenues.org or email communityevents@cityoftacoma.org.

About the City’s Events and Recognitions Committee

The City’s Events and Recognitions Committee serves as an advisory and action committee on matters pertaining to City-hosted events, special events funding, and recognition programs. Members are responsible for planning, reviewing, and evaluating events to receive grant funding, as well as engaging the community in its planning efforts for City-hosted events such as City of Destiny Awards and the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.